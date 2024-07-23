NYC allows drone flights over people with FAA’s latest waiver

Credit: AVSS

New Yorkers, get ready to see more drones buzzing around the Big Apple! Aerospect, a minority/veteran-owned drone service provider, has scored a major win with the FAA’s approval to fly commercial drones over people in New York City.

And this isn’t just any drone; it’s the DJI M300 RTK equipped with the AVSS PRS-M300 parachute system. Thanks to legal firm Rupprecht Law’s diligent work on the 107.39 waiver application, Aerospect is now set to elevate its operations.

Why does this matter to you? Well, imagine building inspections and facade checks being done faster and more accurately than ever before. That’s what Aerospect’s drones will be doing, ensuring the city’s iconic skyscrapers remain safe and sound.

You might remember last year when Xizmo Media, Aerospect’s sister company, successfully challenged the city’s tough drone regulations. This paved the way for a new permitting process that has already started revolutionizing drone services in NYC.

With this new FAA waiver, Aerospect is leading the charge again. The AVSS parachute system is a game-changer, making drone flights safer and more reliable. This means data collection will be more efficient, allowing for quicker, smarter decisions that keep NYC’s urban jungle both stunning and secure.

Jonathon Rupprecht from Rupprecht Law emphasized the meticulous process behind gaining this waiver. “The FAA has been very careful to allow over-people operations over the years,” he said. “Commercial drone pilots need to demonstrate that their operations are safe through data. This is where most industry members have difficulty in obtaining approval because the aircraft and/or parachute system they chose did not have sufficient data on its performance. AVSS provided key data on their parachute system demonstrating that it had a certain amount of kinetic energy. This data was key to proving to the FAA the operation is safe.”

Josh Ogden, CEO of AVSS, highlighted the significance of this approval. “New York City has been a tough market for commercial drone operations, but with the new permitting system and FAA’s recent nod, the skies are opening up like never before.”

