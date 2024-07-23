 Skip to main content

NYC allows drone flights over people with FAA’s latest waiver

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 23 2024 - 2:48 am PT
0 Comments
nyc drone waiver aerospect inspection dji avss parachute
Credit: AVSS

New Yorkers, get ready to see more drones buzzing around the Big Apple! Aerospect, a minority/veteran-owned drone service provider, has scored a major win with the FAA’s approval to fly commercial drones over people in New York City.

And this isn’t just any drone; it’s the DJI M300 RTK equipped with the AVSS PRS-M300 parachute system. Thanks to legal firm Rupprecht Law’s diligent work on the 107.39 waiver application, Aerospect is now set to elevate its operations.

Why does this matter to you? Well, imagine building inspections and facade checks being done faster and more accurately than ever before. That’s what Aerospect’s drones will be doing, ensuring the city’s iconic skyscrapers remain safe and sound.

You might remember last year when Xizmo Media, Aerospect’s sister company, successfully challenged the city’s tough drone regulations. This paved the way for a new permitting process that has already started revolutionizing drone services in NYC.

With this new FAA waiver, Aerospect is leading the charge again. The AVSS parachute system is a game-changer, making drone flights safer and more reliable. This means data collection will be more efficient, allowing for quicker, smarter decisions that keep NYC’s urban jungle both stunning and secure.

Jonathon Rupprecht from Rupprecht Law emphasized the meticulous process behind gaining this waiver. “The FAA has been very careful to allow over-people operations over the years,” he said. “Commercial drone pilots need to demonstrate that their operations are safe through data. This is where most industry members have difficulty in obtaining approval because the aircraft and/or parachute system they chose did not have sufficient data on its performance. AVSS provided key data on their parachute system demonstrating that it had a certain amount of kinetic energy. This data was key to proving to the FAA the operation is safe.”

Josh Ogden, CEO of AVSS, highlighted the significance of this approval. “New York City has been a tough market for commercial drone operations, but with the new permitting system and FAA’s recent nod, the skies are opening up like never before.”

Read more: Gender reveal drone show parties are all the rage!

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
New York City

New York City
DJI Matrice 300 RTK AVSS

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications