DJI Dock 2 adds support for multi-dock tasks with new firmware

DJI has rolled out exciting new updates for their DJI Dock 2 and FlightHub 2 solutions, enhancing the way drones operate and manage data, especially for tasks covering extensive areas.

The latest Dock 2 system and aircraft firmware is v10.01.1607, with DJI bringing the Intelligent Flight Battery up to v26.03.00.48 and Remote Controller firmware to v02.01.0507. At the same time, you will need to update the DJI Pilot 2 app to v10.1.0.30 and DJI Assistant 2 (Enterprise Series) to v2.1.12. Here’s what to expect from the new firmware:

Multi-dock tasks: This clever new feature allows your drone to take off from one dock and land on another. It’s particularly beneficial for operations over expansive areas, as it eliminates the need for the drone to return to its original dock, thereby saving time and increasing efficiency. Embedded video subtitles: You can now embed subtitles directly into the videos captured by your drone. This feature supports downloading and playing these files on local computers, adding a layer of convenience for documentation and review processes. Return-to-Home (RTH) logic: The update includes a new logic to trigger the drone’s return to its dock if the network connection fails during flight. This ensures the safety and recovery of drones during unexpected disconnections. Optimized propeller vision detection: After the drone lands, the system now performs an optimized vision detection process for propellers. This ensures that the drone is safe and ready for subsequent flights. 4G private deployment: The update also supports the configuration of different IP addresses for the drone and dock, enhancing the flexibility and security of private network deployments. However, this feature is available only in China right now. Optimized battery charging logic: The new software package improves how batteries are managed and charged.

In the meantime, FlightHub 2’s latest firmware focuses on optimizing flight route functionalities and live control features:

Advanced flight route options: The update introduces support for geometric and slope routes in the flight route library. These options are ideal for mapping structures with complex shapes, such as prisms or cylinders, and for conducting slope mapping, providing users with more precise and varied mapping capabilities. Panorama setting in Waypoint routes: Users can now set Panorama when taking photos in Waypoint Route mode, allowing for comprehensive coverage and better visualization of the area. Task resumption: When a task is resumed from a breakpoint, the drone can automatically restore the camera and gimbal to their previous status. This feature ensures continuity and precision in data collection. Live Flight controls: The new firmware brings more responsive and efficient real-time drone management with support for Discreet mode as well as manual mode and settings of parameters such as shutter speed, ISO, and aperture. The update also adds support for dewarping in camera settings and mechanical shutter settings on DJI Matrice 3D.

See the complete release notes for Dock 2 here and FlightHub 2 here.

