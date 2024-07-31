DJI responds to new ‘Countering CCP Drones Act’ version introduced in US Senate

Two US Senators have formally introduced their version of the Countering CCP Drones Act as an amendment to the Senate’s FY25 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), reintroducing the call for a ban on the sale of new DJI drones in the US. To be clear, this amendment has not been considered yet. But tech giant DJI has expressed concerns about the recommendations outlined in the amendment, emphasizing that they are extremely problematic and damaging for the US drone industry.

Now, the earliest the Senate will vote on NDAA amendments is in September, if at all. It is also important to note that the amendment introduced by Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) is significantly different from the House version, which passed in June. If it is included in the Senate’s NDAA, it will require the Senate and House to hold a conference to reconcile differences between the two versions of the FY25 NDAA before it can become law.

The proposed Senate version calls for:

Identification of Chinese military companies: The Secretary of Defense will review drone manufacturers to determine any connections to the Chinese military.

The Secretary of Defense will review drone manufacturers to determine any connections to the Chinese military. Restricting DJI products: DJI is one of the foreign drone manufacturers that is called to be added to the list of companies whose communications and video equipment are restricted from use.

DJI is one of the foreign drone manufacturers that is called to be added to the list of companies whose communications and video equipment are restricted from use. Establishment of the ‘First Responder Secure Drone Program’: This program would provide grants to local agencies, such as police and fire departments, to purchase drones produced by companies other than a “foreign entity of concern”.

Here’s what DJI is saying in response:

DJI is not a military company

“We remain one of few drone companies to clearly denounce and actively discourage the use of our drones in combat. DJI does not manufacture military-grade equipment, nor does it pursue business opportunities for combat use or operations. In fact, our distributors, resellers, and other business partners have committed to following this policy when they sell and use our products. They understand that we will terminate our business relationship with them if they cannot adhere to this commitment.”

DJI has a longstanding commitment to drone security and safety

“Since 2017, we have invested in regular security audits, conducted by reputable third-party experts, and have expanded the range of privacy controls across our consumer and enterprise drones. DJI drones do not collect flight logs, photos, or videos – by default. Operators have to opt-in to share this data with us, and those who want to take extra precautions can easily choose to activate Local Data Mode (and even switch on their mobile’s “airplane mode”) for added peace of mind. Plus, drone operators based in the US no longer have the option to sync their flight logs with DJI.

“To be clear: while critics have propagated a multi-year political campaign alleging security issues with DJI drones, third-party audits, and end-user testimony have reflected otherwise. In fact, one agency during a hearing conducted earlier this year testified that they are 100% confident that none of the data their DJI drones collect is compromised, and detailed their process of sending data from the drone into their secure system.”

DJI supports the creation of public safety drone grant programs

“But restricting their access to the best products in the market – solely based on protectionist politics and unsubstantiated allegations – will only hinder their operations and damage the drone programs they have built and strengthened over time. DJI has been the drone of choice for public safety in the US for years – and with good reason. The reliability and robustness of DJI’s drone platforms have helped numerous public safety agencies save lives and keep first responders safe, from responding to 911 calls to finding missing children to keeping officers safe during SWAT situations. Losing access to the best equipment available in the market means losing access to critical situational awareness in all forms of high-stakes situations, risking American lives.”

DJI deplores the use of drones to cause harm

“For over a decade, Americans have used DJI drones for a wide range of peaceful and productive applications. While most people fly their drones responsibly, DJI has developed a suite of safety solutions to help relevant authorities protect people and places from a small number of bad actors.

“Safety solutions include built-in geofencing and obstacle avoidance in DJI drones, as well as Aeroscope, a tool for real-time drone identification and tracking to aid authorities in managing sensitive locations, such as airports or prisons. To add, DJI drones manufactured after September 16, 2022, are compliant with the FAA’s Remote ID system. This is akin to an electronic license plate for drones that streamline airspace management and supports law enforcement efforts, enabling authorities to locate and identify a drone that is flying in an unsafe manner or in a location where it is not permitted to fly.

“Pioneering drone safety initiatives has been a longstanding priority for DJI and we will continue to invest in efforts that support safe and secure skies for all.”

