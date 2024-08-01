 Skip to main content

DJI Neo drone retail box leak reveals all: 135g, 4K video, AI subject-tracking

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 1 2024 - 2:26 am PT
dji neo selfie hover drone leak price release date feature leak

“When it rains, it pours” has always been true for DJI leaks, and we now have a look at the possible retail packaging for the upcoming DJI Neo indoor-friendly drone.

The Neo could be the lightest and most affordable Cinewhoop-style DJI drone to date. As we know, the drone recently hit the US FCC database, which means we won’t have to wait too long for its public release. We also know that the DJI Neo Fly More Combo — which includes additional batteries, a charging hub, and a shoulder bag​ — could hit the shelves with a price tag of $329, thanks to an inadvertent Walmart listing.

And now, leaker Jasper Ellens has shared the images of what looks like the official retail packaging of the new DJI drone. They describe its features as below:

  • 135 g, light and portable
  • Palm take-off and landing
  • AI subject-tracking
  • QuickShots
  • Multiple control options
  • 4K ultra-stabilized video
  • Full-coverage propeller guards

The inclusion of full-coverage propeller guards means that the DJI Neo would be safe to fly indoors. Its flight time is estimated at 15 minutes based on the battery capacity revealed by its FCC label.

Leaked images of the aircraft also show a control panel with a push button on the main body, similar to the kind found on the popular HOVERAir X1 selfie drone. You can also see different flight modes being displayed on the panel, each of which likely can be activated with a single touch.

It’s not clear yet whether Neo will be compatible with DJI FPV gear for first-person view flights, but there’s hope for that in the future, if not at the time of initial release.

Read more: FPV pilots can finally use DJI Goggles 3 with O3 Air Unit

