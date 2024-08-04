DJI releases new firmware for RC, RC 2, RC Pro controllers

DJI has announced the release of new firmware updates for its latest range of remote controllers with in-built display screens, including the DJI RC, DJI RC 2, and DJI RC Pro.

Broadly, the updates aim to enhance the functionality and user experience by addressing pesky bugs and known issues. Here’s a closer look at what each update entails.

The DJI RC remote controller, now updated to firmware version v01.03.1700, is known for its simplicity and ease of use – providing essential functions without overwhelming complexity. It is compatible with the Mavic 3 series, Mini 3, Mini 3 Pro, and DJI Air 2S drone platforms. The latest update for the DJI RC fixes minor bugs, ensuring a smoother operation for drone enthusiasts.

On the other hand, the DJI RC 2, updated to firmware version v02.02.0300, is an upgraded model that offers more advanced features. This controller is compatible with DJI Mini 4 Pro and DJI Air 3 drones. The update addresses several known issues, enhancing the overall performance and reliability of the controller.

The DJI RC Pro, updated to firmware version v03.02.0900, stands out with its professional-grade features and robust build quality. It is tailored for Mavic 3 series, Mini 3 Pro, and Air 2S commercial drone pilots and those who demand the highest performance levels. The new firmware version includes important updates that fix minor bugs, ensuring that users have a seamless flying experience. The RC Pro’s compatibility with DJI Assistant 2 (Consumer Drones Series) makes it easier to manage and update the device, especially if the initial update attempt fails.

DJI recommends that users update their remote controllers to these latest firmware versions to take advantage of the improvements and ensure optimal performance. If the update process encounters any issues, restarting the device and using the DJI Fly app or DJI Assistant 2 is advised to complete the update successfully.

