Autel Robotics unveils new EVO Lite Enterprise drone series

In the shadow of its recent addition to the US trade blacklist, Autel Robotics has quietly launched the new EVO Lite Enterprise drone series with a flight time of up to 40 minutes.

The Autel EVO Lite Enterprise drone series offers two models: the EVO Lite+ Enterprise and the EVO Lite Pro Enterprise. Both models are equipped with AI-powered target recognition and positioning features as well as high-quality aerial imaging and data collection capabilities, making them ideal for applications in sectors such as agriculture, construction, public safety, and environmental monitoring.

Just like the $689 EVO Lite+ consumer version, the new EVO Lite+ Enterprise also features a 1-inch CMOS sensor, which allows for capturing 20 MP still images and 6K video at 30fps. This powerful sensor ensures exceptional image quality, even in low-light conditions, making it a valuable tool for professionals who require precise and detailed imaging. Additionally, the drone’s adjustable aperture (f/2.8-f/11) provides users with greater control over their shots, enabling them to capture dynamic scenes with ease.

In contrast, the EVO Lite Pro Enterprise is designed for users who demand even more advanced imaging capabilities. It boasts a 4/3 CMOS sensor capable of capturing 50 MP photos and 5.4K video at 30 frames per second. This high-resolution sensor delivers unparalleled detail and clarity, making it perfect for applications that require close inspection and analysis, such as infrastructure inspection or wildlife monitoring.

Utilizing sophisticated AI algorithms, both models can automatically recognize and locate up to 64 different objects, including people, cars, boats, and fireworks, projecting their positions on the map. Meanwhile, Autel’s proprietary SkyLink technology promises a robust and reliable communication link between the drone and the remote controller with a transmission range of up to 7.4 miles (12km).

Autel Robotics says it has worked hard to prioritize ease of use and versatility in the design of the EVO Lite Enterprise series. The drones are lightweight and compact at 866 grams, making them easy to transport and deploy in various locations. Their foldable design allows for quick setup and takeoff, making them an ideal choice for professionals who require mobility and efficiency in their operations. Paired with the Autel Enterprise professional flight software, the drones offer easy and user-friendly operations.

Safety is also a key focus of the EVO Lite Enterprise drones. The aircraft are equipped with a comprehensive obstacle avoidance system that uses multiple sensors to detect and avoid obstacles in real-time. Autel Robotics has also introduced a range of accessories and add-ons to enhance the capabilities of the EVO Lite Enterprise series including a kit that includes three remote controller batteries and one multi-port charger, meeting the needs of long-duration operations.

Autel has not yet revealed the price and availability of its new drones.

