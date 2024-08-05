 Skip to main content

DIU tests flight ops between Blue UAS drones and UTM system

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 5 2024 - 12:14 am PT
0 Comments
Blue_UAS_UTM_project diu

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), in partnership with the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) and several tech companies, recently conducted groundbreaking flight operations to demonstrate a new system for managing drone traffic. This three-day event at the New York UAS Test Site evaluated the integration of advanced technologies to ensure drones can operate safely and efficiently in the national airspace.

The initiative tested a system called the Collaborative Low-Altitude UAS Integration Effort (CLUE) Uncrewed Traffic Management (UTM), developed by AFRL. This system is designed to help manage the increasing use of drones, especially those supporting Department of Defense missions. As David Michelson from DIU pointed out, it’s crucial to distinguish trusted drones in our airspace as drone usage grows.

Key participants included AgEagle, Auterion GS, AX Enterprize, Skydio, and Somewear Labs. The demonstration featured AgEagle’s eBee VISION and Skydio’s X2D drones, which supplied telemetry data back to the CLUE UTM system through a Somewear Node multi-network device. These drones were controlled by ground control stations equipped with UXV Technologies’ Soldier Robotic Controller and QGC-Gov software, ensuring seamless and secure operations.

The technology used combines the efficiency of mesh radios with the resilience of satellite connections, providing real-time information to the mission command center. The ground control stations connected to Somewear Nodes allowed data to be transmitted via a mesh network, extending connectivity through relay nodes carried by Freefly Systems Astro UAVs. This setup facilitated data sharing with the CLUE UTM software.

By integrating drone telemetry with other data sources, such as surveillance broadcasts and radar, the CLUE system offers comprehensive situational awareness. This assists in air traffic management, ensuring compliance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations and enhancing the safety of drone operations.

This successful demonstration marks a significant step forward in securely managing drone flights, paving the way for more regular and reliable drone operations worldwide.

Read more: SkyeBrowse releases GPS tool, speed update for drone 3D models

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM)

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM)
Department of Defense (DoD)

Department of Defense (DoD)
Blue sUAS

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications