 Skip to main content

New eBee VISION drone goes into commercial production

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Sep 7 2023 - 1:22 am PT
0 Comments
new ebee drone vision

Drone maker AgEagle Aerial Systems has announced that commercial production of its next-generation fixed-wing aircraft eBee VISION is officially underway. The company is now accepting orders from customers across the world.

AgEagle had a pretty lackluster Q2 2023, with the company’s revenues dropping by 38% compared to the same three-month period in the prior year. This drop was attributed to lower sales of the eBee series of drones, but the company reasoned that the decline was expected ahead of the commercial launch of the new eBee VISION.

The optimism about eBee VISION is increased by the drone’s powerful 32x zoom and thermal observation capabilities, which make the system ideal for real-time situational awareness during critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

Weighing just 3.5 pounds, the NDAA-compliant solution features live HD video feed, a flight time of up to 90 minutes, and wireless coverage of up to 12 miles. The drone can be deployed in just three minutes by a single operator.

Barrett Mooney, chairman and CEO of AgEagle, says, “The eBee VISION will empower drone operators to perform surveillance missions, even in GNSS-denied conditions, and detect, track, and geolocate objects and persons of interest at a very high resolution even at night.”

Read more: What is Vision Assist, DJI’s new drone safety feature?

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems
eBee Vision

eBee Vision

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.