New eBee VISION drone goes into commercial production

Drone maker AgEagle Aerial Systems has announced that commercial production of its next-generation fixed-wing aircraft eBee VISION is officially underway. The company is now accepting orders from customers across the world.

AgEagle had a pretty lackluster Q2 2023, with the company’s revenues dropping by 38% compared to the same three-month period in the prior year. This drop was attributed to lower sales of the eBee series of drones, but the company reasoned that the decline was expected ahead of the commercial launch of the new eBee VISION.

The optimism about eBee VISION is increased by the drone’s powerful 32x zoom and thermal observation capabilities, which make the system ideal for real-time situational awareness during critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

Weighing just 3.5 pounds, the NDAA-compliant solution features live HD video feed, a flight time of up to 90 minutes, and wireless coverage of up to 12 miles. The drone can be deployed in just three minutes by a single operator.

Barrett Mooney, chairman and CEO of AgEagle, says, “The eBee VISION will empower drone operators to perform surveillance missions, even in GNSS-denied conditions, and detect, track, and geolocate objects and persons of interest at a very high resolution even at night.”

