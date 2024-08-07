Pilot uses DJI Avata 2 to assist rescue of a sinking boat

Stefan Ceciu, a new drone owner, took part in a rescue using his DJI Avata 2 to spot a sinking boat on Utah Lake on August 3. Using his FPV drone, he was able to pin point the boat and help direct rescuers to the location, saving the family’s lives.

On August 3, Ceciu took his latest purchase, an Avata 2 FPV drone, out for a flight near Utah Lake. There he found several city of Lindon police officers on a scene. He asked the officers if it was okay to fly but was then asked if his drone had the range to search for a sinking boat on the lake.

Flying the Avata 2, which uses DJI’s 4th generation Ocusync technology, it has an unobstructed, interference free distance of about 13 km (~eight miles) – with interference more like four kilometers (~two and a half miles).

With that, and that Ceciu isn’t a trained first responder and using a drone not designed for such a mission, he set out looking for the family fighting for their lives while their boat sinks. According to an interview with local NBC station KSL, he was able to find the boat within 15 minutes.

With low battery, Ceciu was able to relay coordinates to first responders before attempting to return the drone to land. Sadly the $489 drone took a swim as it’s battery depleted before returning the estimated 10,000 feet distance it flew over water.

Thankfully that was the only life claimed to Utah Lake that day. All seven individuals on that boat, including two toddlers, were rescued by fellow boaters. Their rescue is greatly credited to Ceciu’s actions and their use of life vests.

Cecui’s wife started a GoFundMe to replace the drone, after word got out about his good deed the fund brought in over $2000 to help cover the cost.

