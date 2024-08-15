 Skip to main content

Insta360 app updates to smarter AI, effortless 360º video editing

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 15 2024 - 6:00 am PT
Insta360 has just dropped a major update to its app, bringing smarter AI and over 40 preset movement templates to simplify the creation of dynamic 360º videos. Those using the new Insta360 X4 camera to capture impossible third-person points of view and drone-like shots will especially find this update extremely rewarding. But, broadly, this update is available for all 360º footage from Insta360 cameras, including X3, X2, and RS (with the 360º lens).

The Insta360 app is a comprehensive software package that has made video editing more accessible and creative for users. Its new features include enhanced object and interaction identification, allowing the AI to not only recognize subjects in your footage but also understand their interactions, making storytelling more immersive and intuitive. Simply select your video, tap on AI editing, and let the app’s upgraded 360 automatic editing algorithm work its magic.

The new templates, meanwhile, save time and inspire creativity, allowing users to effortlessly add professional-looking transitions like rolls, pans, and pushes between keyframes. The update ensures that even those new to 360º video editing can produce stunning results with minimal effort.

To add a movement, tap the yellow + icon at the start point, adjust the perspective, tap “Movement” and choose a template. You can drag it across the timeline to make it as slow or as fast as you want and adjust the perspective of the endpoint. When you’re done, the video will smoothly transition between the points with a dynamic movement created in an instant.

Update the Insta360 app today to experience these exciting features and elevate your video editing game!

Ishveena Singh

