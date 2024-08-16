HoverAir X1 selfie drone maker unveils upgrades before DJI Neo launch

HoverAir has quietly expanded its lineup with two new drones: the X1 Pro and X1 Pro Max. These models follow up on the company’s successful X1 selfie drone, offering a range of enhancements that should appeal to both recreational drone enthusiasts and new users contemplating their first flying camera. The announcement comes at a time when DJI is rumored to be launching the Neo, a new lightweight self-flying drone aimed at beginners.

The X1 Pro and X1 Pro Max build on the success of their predecessor, the $349 X1, with significant improvements in camera technology, speed, and durability. The X1 Pro comes equipped with a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor paired with a 17mm wide-angle lens, allowing it to capture stunning 4K video at 60 frames per second (FPS) or slow-motion footage at 1080p/120FPS. This makes it an ideal companion for capturing fast-paced activities like biking or running, with an auto-follow speed of up to 26 mph.

The X1 Pro Max, on the other hand, takes things further with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and a slightly wider 16mm lens. This model can record in 8K resolution at 30FPS, or in 4K at up to 120FPS, offering 10-bit HDR video quality. Such high resolution and frame rates cater to drone enthusiasts who demand the very best in image quality, whether for recreational filming or more prosumer applications.

Both drones have been redesigned for improved functionality and aesthetic appeal. They are slightly larger and heavier than the original X1, measuring 149 x 173 x 39 mm and weighing 192 grams. But this new design was necessary to incorporate active collision detection on the rear and sides and improve the drones’ ability to navigate safely through different environments.

Perhaps most notably, HoverAir has upgraded the VIO (Visual Inertial Odometry) system in these models, enabling them to operate over challenging terrains and even off cliffs — areas where, as The Verge points out, the previous model struggled.

However, there are still some unknowns. While the new VIO system supports flights over water, there’s no confirmation on whether the drones are waterproof for hassle-free operations near or over water bodies. HoverAir has yet to disclose the pricing and release dates for the X1 Pro and X1 Pro Max as well, but the current HoverAir X1 is available at a discount price of $349 (down from $429) before the upcoming DJI Neo launch.

