 Skip to main content

HoverAir X1 selfie drone maker unveils upgrades before DJI Neo launch

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 16 2024 - 2:53 am PT
0 Comments
hoverair x1 pro max new selfie drone launch date

HoverAir has quietly expanded its lineup with two new drones: the X1 Pro and X1 Pro Max. These models follow up on the company’s successful X1 selfie drone, offering a range of enhancements that should appeal to both recreational drone enthusiasts and new users contemplating their first flying camera. The announcement comes at a time when DJI is rumored to be launching the Neo, a new lightweight self-flying drone aimed at beginners.

The X1 Pro and X1 Pro Max build on the success of their predecessor, the $349 X1, with significant improvements in camera technology, speed, and durability. The X1 Pro comes equipped with a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor paired with a 17mm wide-angle lens, allowing it to capture stunning 4K video at 60 frames per second (FPS) or slow-motion footage at 1080p/120FPS. This makes it an ideal companion for capturing fast-paced activities like biking or running, with an auto-follow speed of up to 26 mph.

The X1 Pro Max, on the other hand, takes things further with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and a slightly wider 16mm lens. This model can record in 8K resolution at 30FPS, or in 4K at up to 120FPS, offering 10-bit HDR video quality. Such high resolution and frame rates cater to drone enthusiasts who demand the very best in image quality, whether for recreational filming or more prosumer applications.

Both drones have been redesigned for improved functionality and aesthetic appeal. They are slightly larger and heavier than the original X1, measuring 149 x 173 x 39 mm and weighing 192 grams. But this new design was necessary to incorporate active collision detection on the rear and sides and improve the drones’ ability to navigate safely through different environments.

Perhaps most notably, HoverAir has upgraded the VIO (Visual Inertial Odometry) system in these models, enabling them to operate over challenging terrains and even off cliffs — areas where, as The Verge points out, the previous model struggled.

However, there are still some unknowns. While the new VIO system supports flights over water, there’s no confirmation on whether the drones are waterproof for hassle-free operations near or over water bodies. HoverAir has yet to disclose the pricing and release dates for the X1 Pro and X1 Pro Max as well, but the current HoverAir X1 is available at a discount price of $349 (down from $429) before the upcoming DJI Neo launch.

Read more: Insta360 app updates to smarter AI, effortless 360º video editing

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Zero Zero Robotics

Zero Zero Robotics
HoverAir

HoverAir

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications