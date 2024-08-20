Make your voice heard to prevent DJI ban, drone maker reminds

Drone maker DJI is once again urging users to arrange face-to-face meetings with US Senators and House Representatives and tell their elected officials to stop trying to restrict the drone market. The development follows the release of a statement by Senator Jon Tester claiming, “Cheap Chinese drones are flooding the American market, costing American jobs, and putting our privacy and national security at risk.”

Tester is essentially supporting the inclusion of the Countering CCP Drones Act aka “DJI drone ban bill” as an amendment to the Senate’s FY25 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). More specifically, the lawmaker wants to:

Add Chinese drone manufacturers DJI and Autel Robotics to the Federal Communications Commission “Covered List”, which would prohibit China-made drones from connecting to US communications infrastructure.

Get the Department of Defense (DoD) to determine whether additional Chinese drone manufacturers should be added to the list of Chinese military companies operating in the United States.

Establish a grant program to enable state and local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and other first responders to replace their existing DJI systems with secure drones.

As a consolation for existing DJI and Autel users, Tester has specified that his demands would apply only to future drone models and that those who have already purchased Chinese drones would not be affected.

Nonetheless, his version of the DJI drone ban bill has not yet been reviewed because Congress is currently adjourned for the August recess. And this, DJI says, makes it an ideal time for the drone community to arrange face-to-face meetings with US Senators and House Representatives.

“It’s crucial to ensure your voices are heard and your perspectives considered before they return to session on September 9. If possible, invite them out to fly a drone so they can see for themselves how important these products are and how safe they are to use,” DJI says. “We encourage you to visit the Drone Advocacy Alliance to learn how you can make your voice heard.”

In the meantime, you can see DJI’s detailed response to the proposed Senate NDAA amendment here.

