Cyberhawk gains nationwide FAA waiver, doubling drone coverage in US

Courtesy: Cyberhawk

Drone inspection and surveying services specialist Cyberhawk has received a coveted nationwide Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This authorization allows Cyberhawk to conduct drone operations across the US without the constraints of maintaining visual contact with the drone — a major leap forward for the company and the industries it serves.

The BVLOS waiver eliminates the need for a visual observer during operations, dramatically expanding the range and scope of Cyberhawk’s services. This development is expected to boost the company’s ability to support critical infrastructure sectors, including utilities, oil and gas, and capital projects. By enabling longer and more complex drone missions, Cyberhawk can now offer more comprehensive inspections, cover larger areas, and reach remote locations with unprecedented efficiency.

“We are thrilled to receive this nationwide BVLOS waiver from the FAA,” says Phil Buchan, Cyberhawk COO. “This achievement underscores our commitment to innovation, safety, and excellence in the drone industry. With this authorization, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our customers by providing unparalleled inspection, survey, and data solutions.”

The waiver not only enhances efficiency but also improves safety by reducing the need for ground personnel in hazardous environments. According to Scott Lashmit, Cyberhawk’s US aviation manager, the company can now “potentially more than double the amount of surveyed assets collected in a day — saving our customers valuable time and costs.”

Cyberhawk recently announced a remarkable 55% revenue growth for the fiscal year 2024. The company reported a 48% increase in drone inspection services and a 106% increase in associated software services.

The hydrogen-powered Gryphon drone by Intelligent Energy (pictured above) offers flight times of up to 3 hours, allowing Cyberhawk field teams to unlock the immense potential of BVLOS operations.

Read more: Swiss drone maker Wingtra closes $25M Series B1 funding round

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.