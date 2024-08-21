 Skip to main content

Swiss drone maker Wingtra closes $25M Series B1 funding round

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 21 2024 - 11:33 pm PT
wingtra gen II drone lidar payload

Switzerland-based drone technology leader, Wingtra, has secured a solid $25 million backing in its Series B1 funding round, drawing investments from a diverse group of prominent US, Swiss, and Austrian funds and family offices.

Key investors include Brick & Mortar Ventures, DiamondStream Partners, Cadence Growth Capital, EquityPitcher Ventures, Helvetic Trust, RKKVC, Spectrum Moonshot Fund, Spring Mountain Capital, and SymbiaVC.

Wingtra specializes in high-precision vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones, designed for capturing high-quality aerial imagery. The company has recently enhanced its offering by integrating an end-to-end software suite, designed to streamline workflows across a range of industries including construction, mining, urban planning, agriculture, and forestry.

Launched in June, WingtraCLOUD simplifies flight planning and introduces advanced features such as site-based file organization, 3D planning, and cloud-based synchronization. By replacing multiple software tools with one cohesive environment, WingtraCLOUD enhances collaboration, reduces errors, and ensures consistent, survey-grade insights across projects.

The successful closure of this Series B1 funding round will propel Wingtra’s growth, enabling the company to further scale its operations and continue advancing its aerial data solutions. Since its market debut in 2017, Wingtra has rapidly grown its presence, partnering with over 70 of the largest equipment dealers worldwide. With a team of over 100 employees, including more than 30 dedicated to research and development, Wingtra continues to lead the way in Swiss drone technology innovation.

