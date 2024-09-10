US House votes to ban sale of future DJI drones

The US House of Representatives has approved a bill to ban the operation of new drones from Chinese manufacturer DJI in the United States. This legislation — HR 2864 or the Countering CCP Drones Act — is part of a broader wave of measures directed at China, which lawmakers are reviewing this week.

The bill, which still requires approval from the US Senate, would prevent future DJI drones from operating on US communications infrastructure. Notably, the proposed ban would not affect DJI drones already in use within the country.

Representative Frank Pallone, the leading Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, emphasizes that the bill aims to safeguard US infrastructure from potential risks posed by future DJI products. “With this action, Congress will ensure that future versions of DJI drones cannot be imported, marketed, or sold in the United States,” Pallone says.

Concerns over national security have driven lawmakers to push for stricter regulations against Chinese-made technology, including DJI drones. US officials have long speculated that DJI devices could pose risks due to potential data access by the Chinese government.

However, DJI has consistently denied these allegations, asserting that the company does not share sensitive data with any government. “To be clear: while critics have propagated a multi-year political campaign alleging security issues with DJI drones, third-party audits, and end-user testimony have reflected otherwise,” DJI says.

Related: DJI drone pilots, download your US flight data before it’s gone

In response to the bill, DJI has criticized the measure, stating that it restricts US drone operators’ ability to choose the best equipment for their needs. “DJI has been the drone of choice for public safety in the US for years — and with good reason. The reliability and robustness of DJI’s drone platforms have helped numerous public safety agencies save lives and keep first responders safe… Losing access to the best equipment available in the market means losing access to critical situational awareness in all forms of high-stakes situations, risking American lives.”

DJI currently dominates the US market, selling more than half of all drones in the country. The Countering CCP Drones Act is part of a broader legislative push targeting Chinese technology and influence. In addition to the DJI ban, lawmakers have also introduced measures to limit purchases of Chinese batteries by the Department of Homeland Security.

Nonetheless, we have less than two months before the 2024 elections, and it is unclear if any of the proposed measures targeting China will become law this year.

Read more: DJI makes RC-N3 compatible with Mini 4 Pro, Air 3 drones

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.