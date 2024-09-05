New Volarious tech gives DJI M350 drone unlimited flight time

Volarious, a Singapore-based company known for its tethered drone technology, has launched its latest product: the V-Line Pro for the DJI Matrice 350 (M350) RTK drone. This new system allows the DJI M350 to stay airborne for extended periods, making it ideal for a variety of operations, from surveillance to event monitoring.

According to Weiliang Zhang, CEO of Volarious, the DJI M350 is already a top choice for carrying heavy camera payloads, such as the new H30T camera. “The V-Line Pro reduces the need to land the drone for battery swaps, which helps eliminate blind spots during missions,” Weiliang says.

The V-Line Pro’s tether system uses a lightweight, aviation-grade cable that allows the drone to remain tethered up to 70 meters. It also features a smart tension system that minimizes cable slack, even in strong winds, making the system manageable for just one operator. With an ascent rate of up to 7 meters per second, the drone can be deployed quickly and efficiently without putting too much stress on the cable.

Safety is also a key feature of the V-Line Pro. The system is equipped with an Advanced Thermal Control system, which uses six temperature sensors and nine fans to keep the tether cool during extended operations. This ensures safe and reliable use, even in challenging conditions.

The V-Line Pro also includes remote monitoring through the Volarious app, which offers additional capabilities like V-Scan, a crowd estimation feature, and Sentry Mode, which allows users to automate surveillance.

“We are motivated to support the M300 and M350 drones because of the new possibilities offered by the H30T camera,” says Weiliang. He believes the V-Line Pro will benefit professionals in firefighting, search and rescue, and security fields, enhancing their ability to conduct aerial operations efficiently.

