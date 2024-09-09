 Skip to main content

DJI expands Inspire 3 drone’s cinematic power with new telephoto lens

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Sep 9 2024 - 5:09 am PT
0 Comments
dji dl lens inspire 3 drone 75mm telephoto

DJI has unveiled an innovative medium telephoto lens with the widest aperture and longest focal length of any DJI DL Lens: the DL 75mm F1.8 lens. This lens is specially designed for the Inspire 3 drone, which features the Zenmuse X9-Air gimbal camera.

The DL 75mm lens is the latest addition to DJI’s full-frame lens lineup, which now includes ultra-wide, wide, standard, and medium telephoto options. The new lens offers filmmakers more flexibility, allowing them to capture diverse shots for all types of projects, from breathtaking landscapes to action-packed close-ups.

With a 75mm focal length, the new lens has the longest reach of any DJI DL lens. Cinematographers can capture images with rich detail and greater depth, perfect for shooting from a distance, whether filming a fast-paced car chase or capturing the natural beauty of wide landscapes.

Thanks to its ultra-wide F1.8 aperture, the DL 75mm lens performs well in various lighting conditions, even at night. The wide aperture allows for a shallow depth of field, giving filmmakers the ability to blur the background and make their subjects stand out. Paired with the Inspire 3’s advanced dual ISO feature, the lens produces sharp, clear images even in low-light settings, making it ideal for nighttime shoots.

DJI didn’t hold back on quality either. The DL 75mm lens has an optical structure made up of 10 elements in nine groups, including three extra-low dispersion lenses. These elements work together to reduce image distortion and enhance contrast, resulting in sharp, true-to-life images with minimal color fringing. Additionally, its UMC coating cuts down on internal reflections, boosting overall image clarity.

Aerial cinematography demands lightweight equipment, and DJI delivers with the DL 75mm lens. Weighing in at just 269 grams, it’s made of carbon fiber, ensuring it’s light but sturdy. Its design also helps keep the Inspire 3 drone balanced during flight, making it easier to handle and maneuver for smooth, steady shots.

What’s more, the DJI Care Pro service plan for Inspire 3 has been upgraded to include all official DJI lenses designed for use with the Zenmuse X9-8K Air.

Read more: Which DJI drones support FPV flying with Goggles 3?

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI Inspire 3

DJI Inspire 3
Filmmaking

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications