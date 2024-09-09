DJI expands Inspire 3 drone’s cinematic power with new telephoto lens

DJI has unveiled an innovative medium telephoto lens with the widest aperture and longest focal length of any DJI DL Lens: the DL 75mm F1.8 lens. This lens is specially designed for the Inspire 3 drone, which features the Zenmuse X9-Air gimbal camera.

The DL 75mm lens is the latest addition to DJI’s full-frame lens lineup, which now includes ultra-wide, wide, standard, and medium telephoto options. The new lens offers filmmakers more flexibility, allowing them to capture diverse shots for all types of projects, from breathtaking landscapes to action-packed close-ups.

With a 75mm focal length, the new lens has the longest reach of any DJI DL lens. Cinematographers can capture images with rich detail and greater depth, perfect for shooting from a distance, whether filming a fast-paced car chase or capturing the natural beauty of wide landscapes.

Thanks to its ultra-wide F1.8 aperture, the DL 75mm lens performs well in various lighting conditions, even at night. The wide aperture allows for a shallow depth of field, giving filmmakers the ability to blur the background and make their subjects stand out. Paired with the Inspire 3’s advanced dual ISO feature, the lens produces sharp, clear images even in low-light settings, making it ideal for nighttime shoots.

DJI didn’t hold back on quality either. The DL 75mm lens has an optical structure made up of 10 elements in nine groups, including three extra-low dispersion lenses. These elements work together to reduce image distortion and enhance contrast, resulting in sharp, true-to-life images with minimal color fringing. Additionally, its UMC coating cuts down on internal reflections, boosting overall image clarity.

Aerial cinematography demands lightweight equipment, and DJI delivers with the DL 75mm lens. Weighing in at just 269 grams, it’s made of carbon fiber, ensuring it’s light but sturdy. Its design also helps keep the Inspire 3 drone balanced during flight, making it easier to handle and maneuver for smooth, steady shots.

What’s more, the DJI Care Pro service plan for Inspire 3 has been upgraded to include all official DJI lenses designed for use with the Zenmuse X9-8K Air.

