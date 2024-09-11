Helsinki tests drones for fast sea rescue missions

In a promising development for sea rescue operations, the Port of Helsinki in Finland has conducted a successful test to see if drones could transport rescue buoys to people in distress at sea. The pilot took place in Helsinki’s Eastern Harbour, Vuosaari, where a drone flew a rescue buoy to a fire department staff member acting as a victim in the water.

The test aimed to explore the potential of drones in sea rescue missions, where they could help reduce response times by delivering flotation devices before human rescuers can arrive. The buoy used in the test opens upon contact with water, providing immediate assistance to those in need. Given that the Helsinki City Rescue Department already uses drones for surveying accident sites and searching for people, adding buoy delivery to their capabilities is seen as a natural next step.

The test, carried out on a windy morning, saw the drone successfully deliver the buoy from about 500 meters away. “Drones are a functional addition to rescue work. With their help, a person in need of assistance can be located quickly in many situations,” says Fire Chief Petri Korhonen.

The equipment used in the pilot was handed over to the Helsinki City Rescue Department, allowing them to use it with their existing drones.

This initiative is part of the European Union-funded CITYAM project, which encourages cities to adopt drones for various tasks. In other parts of Europe, drones have been used to chase geese away from beaches and survey port renovations.

Forum Virium Helsinki, the City of Helsinki’s innovation company, coordinated the pilot, in collaboration with VTT, the Port of Helsinki, and the Helsinki City Rescue Department. Lead researcher Timo Lind noted that the pilot not only tested the drone’s ability to drop cargo but also evaluated safe flying in a challenging harbor environment.

Photos: Vesa Laitinen/Forum Virium Helsinki

