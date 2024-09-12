Skyfire joins forces with Echelon AI to launch SkyfireAI

Public safety drone consulting specialist Skyfire has announced its acquisition by Echelon AI, a company that develops advanced AI algorithms for drones. The two companies will combine to form SkyfireAI, a new entity aimed at propagating the use of AI in drone technologies for public safety and global defense applications.

Skyfire has already made a name for itself in the public safety and defense sectors by helping agencies establish and manage drone systems. With the launch of SkyfireAI, the company will continue to offer its regulatory support, training, and hardware integration services. However, it will now enhance these services with AI-driven software, giving clients access to superior technology that improves response times and boosts situational awareness.

One of the key features of SkyfireAI is going to be its focus on drone autonomy. The company’s AI mission control platform is designed to help drones adapt in real-time to changing environments and mission objectives. By utilizing advanced AI such as generative AI and AI-on-the-edge technology, SkyfireAI aims to enhance drone operations for public safety and defense missions.

Eric Malawer, COO of Echelon AI, says, “As drone hardware becomes more commoditized, the real game-changer is the AI mission control software that runs these drones.”

The leadership team at SkyfireAI boasts backgrounds in federal agencies like the FBI, CIA, and DARPA, as well as military branches such as the Navy, Air Force, and Army. This unique blend of technical and operational experience is expected to give SkyfireAI a significant edge in delivering advanced drone solutions.

SkyfireAI is also aiming to become a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) powerhouse, specializing in integrating AI with drone systems. The company aims to capitalize on the growing demand for Drones as First Responder (DFR) programs and the increasing use of drones in defense applications. Their solutions will cater to law enforcement, fire, emergency management services, and defense sectors, offering enhanced perimeter protection, intelligent border control, and improved situational awareness.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with our partner Skyfire,” says Don Mathis, CEO of Echelon AI. “We’ve worked together closely almost since formation; with this acquisition, we have now formally combined the world’s best minds in drone AI, together with the most experienced team in public safety and Department of Defense drone implementation.”

