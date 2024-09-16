Hoverfly Spectre drone secures top Green UAS certification for cybersecurity

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) has awarded Green UAS certification to Hoverfly Technologies’ Spectre drone. This makes Spectre the first tethered drone to meet strict cybersecurity and supply chain standards under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Spectre’s certification places it on AUVSI’s Green UAS list, alongside the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) Blue UAS list.

To earn this certification, Hoverfly’s Spectre drone underwent a thorough review of its product security, remote operations safety, and supply chain management. Even Hoverfly’s corporate cybersecurity practices were carefully examined.

Hoverfly CEO Steve Walters says, “As the first tethered drone company to achieve this milestone, Hoverfly has made it a priority to integrate robust security measures into every aspect of our design and production. This ensures that our drones not only meet the operational needs of our customers but also protect critical systems from emerging threats.”

The DIU is currently updating its Blue UAS Cleared List and is prioritizing drones like Spectre that have already passed rigorous cybersecurity checks and NDAA requirements. The Green UAS certification is designed to provide the same level of security assurance as the Blue UAS certification and gives certified platforms the same consideration for government and defense use.

“With more than a dozen other companies in various stages of the review process, we expect to announce the certification of additional drones and components as Green approved in the coming weeks and months, which will expand the offerings of vetted UAS that serve sectors in public safety, critical infrastructure, and agriculture,” says Casie Ocaña, director of Trusted Programs at AUVSI.

In June 2024, AUVSI and DIU issued a memo with procurement guidelines for federal, state, and local agencies, as well as private businesses, emphasizing the importance of using secure drones. This follows the signing of the American Security Drone Act (ASDA) into law in December 2023, which warned about the risks posed by drones made in China.

Additionally, in April 2024, AUVSI and DIU agreed to allow Green UAS-certified drone component manufacturers to share data with DIU, leading to the inclusion of certified components on the Blue UAS Framework. Some of these components include UXV Technologies’ ground control station, Trillium Engineering’s HD45 gimbal, and Workswell’s WIRIS Enterprise camera.

