Matternet clears major milestone in European drone delivery expansion

Matternet can now self-authorize advanced drone delivery operations in Switzerland and Berlin, including beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights over populated areas.

Matternet is the first drone delivery company to receive a Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC) from the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA). The LUC is significant because it simplifies and speeds up the approval process for Matternet’s drone operations.

In essence, the company now has the authority to approve its own flight routes, significantly expanding its ability to operate in densely populated areas. This new certification opens the door to rapid expansion across Europe, with the company poised to grow its delivery networks in urban areas.

“We are excited about this certification, which transforms our ability to expand drone delivery operations across Europe,” says Andreas Raptopoulos, founder and CEO of Matternet. “Our close collaboration with FOCA has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. With the power to self-authorize routes, we can rapidly grow our networks and deliver essential goods to hospitals and directly to people’s homes.”

Matternet is not new to drone delivery milestones. Back in 2017, it became the first company authorized to operate BVLOS drones over cities in Switzerland. The new LUC certification builds on this legacy, reinforcing Matternet’s leadership in the industry.

Tom Rehwinkel, head of regulatory affairs EMEA at Matternet, highlights the rigorous process involved in obtaining the LUC, noting that it required demonstrating a comprehensive safety management system to minimize aviation risks. “This certification underscores our commitment to safe and reliable drone delivery operations,” he adds.

In addition to its new LUC certification, Matternet also holds Type and Production Certifications from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and has obtained operational approvals from both the FAA and FOCA, as well as Germany’s aviation authority.

