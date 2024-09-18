Insta360 teases mysterious camera ahead of DJI’s big reveal

With tech giant DJI set to make a splash tomorrow, likely unveiling a new Osmo Action camera, Insta360 isn’t sitting back quietly. The company has released an exciting teaser titled “Be Seen, Be Heard,” stirring up buzz about a mysterious new camera product with a microphone, set to arrive on September 24 at 9 a.m. EDT.

While GoPro recently revealed its latest action camera Hero 13 Black, offering 5.3K video resolution at 60 fps, Insta360 has been leading the charge with its impressive 8K video capabilities, especially with the 360-degree X4 camera. So, what’s the imaging powerhouse up to now? Judging by the teaser, it looks like they’re planning for something different than an action camera this time.

The teaser doesn’t give much away. The phrase “Be Seen, Be Heard” could mean just about anything, but the visuals seem to hint at a webcam. There’s a shot of what looks like a mic above a camera lens, which might point toward a product focused on video calls or content creation. Take a closer look, and you’ll notice what seems to be the edge of a monitor. Could this be Insta360’s version of a high-tech webcam?

Insta360 is clearly gearing up to reveal something exciting, and with DJI’s big announcement right around the corner, we’re in for quite the camera showdown. Stay tuned to DroneDJ for more updates!

