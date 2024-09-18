RocketDNA’s xBot achieves 8,000 flight missions with DJI Dock

Drone data services company RocketDNA says it has completed over 8,000 drone flights powered by the DJI Dock platform in just over a year. As the first company in Australia to be approved as an operator of the DJI Dock, RocketDNA has demonstrated the platform’s reliability in delivering autonomous drone-in-a-box (DiaB) solutions for enterprise operations.

The DJI Dock platform is at the heart of RocketDNA’s operations, enabling the xBot system to perform autonomous flights without the need for on-site human intervention. DJI Dock allows drones to automatically launch, land, and recharge, making it an ideal solution for remote monitoring and data collection.

As the first approved operator in Australia, RocketDNA has proven the effectiveness of the DJI Dock, completing over 2,000 flight hours across various industries. This milestone highlights the platform’s ability to operate under extreme conditions, including searing 117°F (47°C) heat, flash floods, and severe hailstorms, all while maintaining performance and reliability.

“Our xBots have recently experienced storms in excess of 100km/h wind speeds, with trees uprooting nearby, while the xBot remained secure and operational, providing invaluable emergency response information to rescue and clean-up crews the next day,” the company says.

RocketDNA further points out that xBot’s success is a testament to the growing demand for scalable, on-demand drone services. DJI Dock’s seamless integration into complex physical and digital infrastructures allows for reliable, real-time data collection, crucial for industries like mining, agriculture, and emergency response.

“This 8,000 flight milestone demonstrates the growing need, within enterprise organizations, for an on-demand geospatial and visual data service that is reliable, relevant, and robust within ever-changing environmental conditions,” the company says.

Read more: DJI Air 3S drone bags FCC certification ahead of launch

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.