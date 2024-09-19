You can now upgrade to DJI Avata 2 for only $489

DJI is finally shipping the drone-only version of the Avata 2 FPV aircraft, offering great value to those pilots who already own a compatible headset and motion controller. However, immediate shipping is available only from DJI’s official store while authorized resellers are still waiting for stock to arrive.

Basically, you can now upgrade to the new Avata 2 for as little as $489 if you have the Goggles 2, Goggles Integra, RC Motion 2, or DJI FPV Remote Controller 2 from your old Avata/FPV drone combo.

But why should you upgrade? Well, Avata 2 offers several enhancements over the original Avata aircraft, beginning with the latest O4 video transmission as well as a safer and more enhanced FPV flight experience. More specifically, you get an expanded sensor to capture 4K/60fps HDR footage in vivid detail, which is a notch above the original Avata’s capabilities. Avata 2 further embraces a 10-bit D-Log M color profile, which translates into a broadened color spectrum and nuanced tonal control in the post-production process.

In terms of safety, you now get a sleeker integrated propeller guard that allows for more agile and freer navigation in tight spaces. In addition, you get new binocular fisheye sensors that enhance flight safety and stability in low-altitude or indoor flights. For an extra layer of security, the automatic Return to Home (RTH) function is initiated when the drone’s battery is low or in case of signal loss. Plus, you can leverage a “Turtle mode” that automatically flips the drone back into takeoff position if it has somehow managed to land on its back.

Moreover, Avata 2 comes loaded with 46GB of space, which is a welcome upgrade from the previous 20GB of Avata. Your new drone will be able to store approximately 90 minutes of 1080p/60fps video, ensuring the best parts of each flight are captured. Wi-Fi connectivity enables fast file transfer to smartphones, making post-editing and sharing of finished videos highly efficient.

Here are the major differences between the DJI Avata and Avata 2 at a glance…

DJI Avata 2 vs. DJI Avata: Key differences

DJI Avata 2 DJI Avata Easy acrobatics: Flip, Roll, 180° Drift No one-push creative maneuvers 1/1.3-inch CMOS super-wide-angle camera 1/1.7-inch CMOS super-wide-angle camera 4K/60fps HDR videos 4K/60fps videos 10-bit D-Log M color mode D-Cinelike color mode Downward/backward visual positioning Downward visual positioning 23-min max flight time

(Avata 2 also supports PD fast charging) 18-min max flight time DJI O4 video transmission

Max transmission distance: 13 km

Max transmission bitrate: 60Mbps DJI O3+ video transmission

Max transmission distance: 10 km

Max transmission bitrate: 50Mbps 46GB large internal storage with high-speed QuickTransfer 20GB internal storage

Do note that to perform aerial acrobatics with Avata 2 with ease, you will need the combo with DJI RC Motion 3, which starts at $999. This combo also contains DJI Goggles 3 equipped with Real View PiP – a feature that keeps you aware of your physical environment while immersed in flight, enhancing both safety and the experience. In addition, you can record stunning 4K/100 fps slo-mo videos when using the Avata 2 with Goggles 3.

