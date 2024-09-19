DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: 7 features that make it special

DJI has just unveiled the new Osmo Action 5 Pro action camera, and it’s packed with features that rival professional photography gear, all while maintaining the rugged durability that adventure enthusiasts love. Whether you’re capturing breathtaking landscapes or fast-paced action, this camera delivers. Here’s a look at the features that make the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro a must-have for pros and hobbyists alike.

1. Groundbreaking 13.5-stop dynamic range

The Osmo Action 5 Pro features an industry-first 13.5-stop dynamic range, delivering exceptional image quality that rivals professional cameras. Whether you’re shooting in bright sunlight or low-light environments, the camera captures intricate details, from shadowy corners to bright skies. This level of dynamic range ensures that highlights aren’t blown out, and you get crisp, clear footage every time.

2. 4-hour battery life for extended shoots

The Osmo Action 5 Pro boasts an impressive 4-hour battery life. This is a 50 percent improvement from its predecessor and twice as long as the industry average of around 2 hours, making it ideal for long adventures. Plus, its quick-charge feature allows you to capture 2 hours of video after just a 15-minute charge!

3. Built-in subject tracking and centering

No gimbal? No problem! DJI has introduced a built-in subject centering and tracking system, a first for action cameras. This smart feature automatically detects your subject and adjusts the composition to keep it centered, making action shots smoother and more cinematic without needing bulky stabilization gear.

Also see: DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro vs. GoPro Hero 13 Black camera

4. Best-in-class underwater performance

For those who love underwater adventures, the Osmo Action 5 Pro has you covered. With a waterproof depth of 20 meters without the need for a case, it’s perfect for divers and snorkelers. The camera’s color temperature sensor ensures true-to-life colors underwater, and it automatically starts recording when submerged. It even comes with a built-in pressure gauge to monitor depth, duration, and altitude, keeping divers safe while capturing incredible footage.

5. Enhanced low-light performance

Shooting at night or in low-light conditions? The Osmo Action 5 Pro delivers stunning low-light footage thanks to its AI-powered SuperNight mode. The camera’s intelligent noise reduction algorithms ensure cleaner and clearer footage, even in the darkest environments. Paired with its 13.5-stop dynamic range, this makes it a go-to choice for nighttime adventurers and city explorers alike.

6. Dual OLED touchscreens with high brightness

Both the front and rear screens on the Osmo Action 5 Pro are upgraded with dual OLED touchscreens that boast a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m2. This makes shooting in bright daylight easier and more intuitive. The front screen is perfect for vlogging or self-framing, while the larger rear screen helps you easily navigate settings and review footage on the go.

7. Seamless connectivity and editing with DJI Mimo

The Osmo Action 5 Pro with its 47GB of built-in storage integrates seamlessly with DJI’s Mimo app, making it easier than ever to edit and share your footage. You can preview live shots, adjust settings, and export footage in stunning 4K/120fps. The app also allows you to shoot in D-Log M flat color profiles, giving creators more flexibility when adjusting colors during post-production.

Bonus features

High-Speed Transfer: The Osmo Action 5 Pro offers fast file transfers with speeds up to 80MB/s via Wi-Fi 6.0 or USB 3.0, so you can quickly share your footage without waiting.

Audio powerhouse: DJI’s OsmoAudio ecosystem lets you capture studio-quality audio via Bluetooth connectivity with DJI’s Mic 2 transmitter, eliminating the need for bulky audio receivers. Whether vlogging or documenting your adventure, this feature ensures your sound is as crisp as your visuals.

Price and availability

The Osmo Action 5 Pro starts at $349 for the Standard Combo, which includes essential accessories. The Adventure Combo is priced at $449, offering even more accessories for extended filming. Both options are available to buy starting today.

Read more: DJI Air 3S drone bags FCC certification ahead of launch

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.