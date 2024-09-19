 Skip to main content

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro vs. GoPro Hero 13 Black camera

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Sep 19 2024 - 6:15 am PT
0 Comments
dji osmo action 5 pro vs gopro hero 13 black camera

DJI has just announced the new Osmo Action 5 Pro today, bringing an exciting challenge to the action camera market, especially as GoPro released its highly anticipated GoPro Hero 13 Black earlier this month. Both cameras target content creators, adventurers, and casual users alike, but they cater to slightly different needs with distinct features. Let’s dive into how these two powerhouse cameras stack up against each other in terms of image quality, user experience, reliability, and ecosystem compatibility.

Image quality

The Osmo Action 5 Pro excels in imaging, particularly in low-light conditions, thanks to its 4K/60fps high-dynamic low-light imaging capabilities. GoPro Hero 13 Black lacks this specific low-light feature, making the Osmo a better option for shooting in dim environments.

In terms of distortion control and color accuracy, DJI’s Osmo Action 5 Pro comes out on top with its color temperature sensor, which ensures stable color temperature and delivers true-to-life colors. The GoPro 13 does not include these functionalities, which might lead to less accurate colors in varying light conditions.

When it comes to sheer resolution, DJI wins again with its 4000W/8K image quality compared to GoPro’s 27MP camera, offering more detailed images. And for those who enjoy slow-motion effects, the Osmo Action 5 Pro also offers superior performance at 1080P/960fps, compared to GoPro’s 720p/400fps.

User experience

In terms of portability and ease of use, the Osmo Action 5 Pro weighs slightly less at 146g versus the 154g of the GoPro Hero 13 Black, making it a bit more comfortable for long shooting sessions. The Osmo also boasts a faster quick recording feature, starting in just 0.3 seconds compared to GoPro’s 3 seconds.

Battery performance also differs significantly between the two. While DJI offers fast charging and 60-second pre-recording, GoPro lacks these time-saving functions. Additionally, DJI’s built-in 47GB storage provides extra flexibility, whereas GoPro users must rely solely on external memory.

Reliability

Battery life is a crucial aspect of action cameras, especially for outdoor adventurers. DJI’s Osmo Action 5 Pro comes with a slightly larger 1950mAh battery, supporting over 210 minutes of 4K/30fps recording, compared to GoPro Hero 13 Black’s 100 minutes for the same quality. At 1080p, the Osmo lasts 4 hours, while GoPro manages just 2.5 hours.

When it comes to weather resistance, the Osmo is more robust, functioning in temperatures as low as -20°C and as high as 45°C, while the GoPro can only handle -10°C to 35°C. Additionally, DJI’s camera is waterproof up to 20 meters (65 feet), double the GoPro’s capability of 10 meters (33 feet).

Another edge for the Osmo is its ability to record 4K/60fps continuously without overheating, a feature the GoPro Hero 13 Black lacks.

Ecosystem and compatibility

DJI’s Osmo Action 5 Pro integrates smoothly with the DJI Mic 2 system, enhancing audio quality with a 48kHz radio sample rate. Moreover, Osmo Action 5 Pro also features compatibility with DJI drones, allowing users to sync color modes across devices for seamless footage continuity —something GoPro lacks.

FeatureOsmo Action 5 ProGoPro 13 Black
Image Quality
Low-light imaging
4K/60fps high-dynamic low-light imaging
Distortion control
Color temperature sensor
Stable color temperature, true-to-life colors
Image quality4000W/8K27MP
Slow motion1080P/960fps (240*4)720p/400fps
Daytime image quality4K/60fps
RockSteady
Standard		4K/60fps
HyperSmooth: On
Linear
FOV4K/60fps
RockSteady
Ultra-Wide Angle		4K/60fps
HyperSmooth: On
HyperView
Nighttime static image quality4K/60fps
RockSteady
Wide Angle
EV: +0.0
Auto exposure; ISO:
Default 100-25600
Standard Video		4K/60fps
HyperSmooth: On
Wide
Exposure compensation: 0
ISO Min: Auto
ISO Max: Auto
Nighttime stabilization4K/30fps
RockSteady
Wide Angle
Auto Exposure; ISO:
Default 100-51200
Select SuperNight Mode		4K/30fps
HyperSmooth: On
Wide
User Experience
Weight146 g154 g
Quick recording0.3 s3 s
Battery fast charging
60s pre-recording
Screen pixel density326 PPI292 PPI
Dual touchscreens
(Front and rear)
OLED, high-brightness display
Built-in Storage
47GB
Reliability
Battery capacity1950 mAh1900 mAh
Operating time (4K/30fps)210+ minsaround 100 mins
Operating time (1080p)4 hours2.5 hours
Operating temperature-20°C to 45°C-10°C to 35°C
4K/60fps continuous recording
and no overheating
Waterproof performance20 m (65 feet)10 m (33 feet)
Ecosystem
DJI Mic 2 and OsmoAudio compatibility
48kHz radio sample rate
DJI drone color mode compatibility
Action camera comparison: DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro vs. GoPro Hero 13 Black

Basically, both the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro and GoPro Hero 13 Black are top-tier action cameras, but the former might be a better choice for those looking for better low-light performance, battery life, and versatility in extreme conditions. In addition, Osmo Action 5 Pro’s integration with DJI’s drone and microphone systems adds further value for those already invested in DJI’s ecosystem. Nonetheless, GoPro Hero 13 Black’s strong stabilization features and familiar interface will continue to appeal to long-time GoPro fans.

Read more: DJI Neo vs. HoverAir X1 Pro and Pro Max: Battle of selfie drones

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
GoPro

GoPro
DJI Osmo Action 5

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications