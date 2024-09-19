DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro vs. GoPro Hero 13 Black camera

DJI has just announced the new Osmo Action 5 Pro today, bringing an exciting challenge to the action camera market, especially as GoPro released its highly anticipated GoPro Hero 13 Black earlier this month. Both cameras target content creators, adventurers, and casual users alike, but they cater to slightly different needs with distinct features. Let’s dive into how these two powerhouse cameras stack up against each other in terms of image quality, user experience, reliability, and ecosystem compatibility.

Image quality

The Osmo Action 5 Pro excels in imaging, particularly in low-light conditions, thanks to its 4K/60fps high-dynamic low-light imaging capabilities. GoPro Hero 13 Black lacks this specific low-light feature, making the Osmo a better option for shooting in dim environments.

In terms of distortion control and color accuracy, DJI’s Osmo Action 5 Pro comes out on top with its color temperature sensor, which ensures stable color temperature and delivers true-to-life colors. The GoPro 13 does not include these functionalities, which might lead to less accurate colors in varying light conditions.

When it comes to sheer resolution, DJI wins again with its 4000W/8K image quality compared to GoPro’s 27MP camera, offering more detailed images. And for those who enjoy slow-motion effects, the Osmo Action 5 Pro also offers superior performance at 1080P/960fps, compared to GoPro’s 720p/400fps.

User experience

In terms of portability and ease of use, the Osmo Action 5 Pro weighs slightly less at 146g versus the 154g of the GoPro Hero 13 Black, making it a bit more comfortable for long shooting sessions. The Osmo also boasts a faster quick recording feature, starting in just 0.3 seconds compared to GoPro’s 3 seconds.

Battery performance also differs significantly between the two. While DJI offers fast charging and 60-second pre-recording, GoPro lacks these time-saving functions. Additionally, DJI’s built-in 47GB storage provides extra flexibility, whereas GoPro users must rely solely on external memory.

Reliability

Battery life is a crucial aspect of action cameras, especially for outdoor adventurers. DJI’s Osmo Action 5 Pro comes with a slightly larger 1950mAh battery, supporting over 210 minutes of 4K/30fps recording, compared to GoPro Hero 13 Black’s 100 minutes for the same quality. At 1080p, the Osmo lasts 4 hours, while GoPro manages just 2.5 hours.

When it comes to weather resistance, the Osmo is more robust, functioning in temperatures as low as -20°C and as high as 45°C, while the GoPro can only handle -10°C to 35°C. Additionally, DJI’s camera is waterproof up to 20 meters (65 feet), double the GoPro’s capability of 10 meters (33 feet).

Another edge for the Osmo is its ability to record 4K/60fps continuously without overheating, a feature the GoPro Hero 13 Black lacks.

Ecosystem and compatibility

DJI’s Osmo Action 5 Pro integrates smoothly with the DJI Mic 2 system, enhancing audio quality with a 48kHz radio sample rate. Moreover, Osmo Action 5 Pro also features compatibility with DJI drones, allowing users to sync color modes across devices for seamless footage continuity —something GoPro lacks.

Feature Osmo Action 5 Pro GoPro 13 Black Image Quality Low-light imaging ✅

4K/60fps high-dynamic low-light imaging ❌ Distortion control ✅ ❌ Color temperature sensor ✅

Stable color temperature, true-to-life colors ❌ Image quality 4000W/8K 27MP Slow motion 1080P/960fps (240*4) 720p/400fps Daytime image quality 4K/60fps

RockSteady

Standard 4K/60fps

HyperSmooth: On

Linear FOV 4K/60fps

RockSteady

Ultra-Wide Angle 4K/60fps

HyperSmooth: On

HyperView Nighttime static image quality 4K/60fps

RockSteady

Wide Angle

EV: +0.0

Auto exposure; ISO:

Default 100-25600

Standard Video 4K/60fps

HyperSmooth: On

Wide

Exposure compensation: 0

ISO Min: Auto

ISO Max: Auto Nighttime stabilization 4K/30fps

RockSteady

Wide Angle

Auto Exposure; ISO:

Default 100-51200

Select SuperNight Mode 4K/30fps

HyperSmooth: On

Wide User Experience Weight 146 g 154 g Quick recording 0.3 s 3 s Battery fast charging ✅ ❌ 60s pre-recording ✅ ❌ Screen pixel density 326 PPI 292 PPI Dual touchscreens

(Front and rear) ✅

OLED, high-brightness display ❌ Built-in Storage ✅

47GB ❌ Reliability Battery capacity 1950 mAh 1900 mAh Operating time (4K/30fps) 210+ mins around 100 mins Operating time (1080p) 4 hours 2.5 hours Operating temperature -20°C to 45°C -10°C to 35°C 4K/60fps continuous recording

and no overheating ✅ ❌ Waterproof performance 20 m (65 feet) 10 m (33 feet) Ecosystem DJI Mic 2 and OsmoAudio compatibility ✅

48kHz radio sample rate ❌ DJI drone color mode compatibility ✅ ❌ Action camera comparison: DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro vs. GoPro Hero 13 Black

Basically, both the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro and GoPro Hero 13 Black are top-tier action cameras, but the former might be a better choice for those looking for better low-light performance, battery life, and versatility in extreme conditions. In addition, Osmo Action 5 Pro’s integration with DJI’s drone and microphone systems adds further value for those already invested in DJI’s ecosystem. Nonetheless, GoPro Hero 13 Black’s strong stabilization features and familiar interface will continue to appeal to long-time GoPro fans.

