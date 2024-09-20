 Skip to main content

DJI releases new Osmo Action 5 Pro camera firmware

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Sep 20 2024 - 7:22 am PT
0 Comments

DJI has released a new firmware update  — its first — for the Osmo Action 5 Pro camera. The latest generation of DJI’s popular Osmo action camera series packs in several professional features, including a groundbreaking 13.5-stop for both an exceptional high dynamic range and excellent low-light performance.

Firmware version 01.00.07.30 of the Osmo Action 5 Pro is accompanied by the DJI Mimo app v2.1.0 for both iOS and Android devices. Here’s what’s new in the firmware package:

  • Adds support for recording 1080p 48/50/60fps videos in SuperNight shooting mode.
  • Adds Color Recovery feature in D-Log M 10bit mode.
  • Adds Super Slow-Motion feature. When playing back a video, tap the snail icon to enable frame-by-frame footage analysis and generate slow-motion videos at up to 960fps. The feature is particularly suitable for showcasing stunning and exciting moments in high-speed sports scenes. Super slow-motion is only supported for 4K/2.7K/1080p 16:9 video footage with a frame rate of no less than 100fps.
  • Adds support for stabilization scenes. Daily and Sport are available. The camera will automatically apply optimal exposure strategies according to the selected scene.
  • Adds support for recording videos in webcam mode.
  • Adds support for using the camera with the Osmo Action Multifunctional Charging Handle.

In addition, the firmware update optimizes the image quality as well as the power consumption for 4K 120fps recording. The new software package also optimizes the logic of depth and altitude displaying while fixing some minor bugs.

Read more: DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro vs. GoPro Hero 13 Black camera

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI Osmo Action 5

DJI Osmo Action 5

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications