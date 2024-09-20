DJI releases new Osmo Action 5 Pro camera firmware

DJI has released a new firmware update — its first — for the Osmo Action 5 Pro camera. The latest generation of DJI’s popular Osmo action camera series packs in several professional features, including a groundbreaking 13.5-stop for both an exceptional high dynamic range and excellent low-light performance.

Firmware version 01.00.07.30 of the Osmo Action 5 Pro is accompanied by the DJI Mimo app v2.1.0 for both iOS and Android devices. Here’s what’s new in the firmware package:

Adds support for recording 1080p 48/50/60fps videos in SuperNight shooting mode.

Adds Color Recovery feature in D-Log M 10bit mode.

Adds Super Slow-Motion feature. When playing back a video, tap the snail icon to enable frame-by-frame footage analysis and generate slow-motion videos at up to 960fps. The feature is particularly suitable for showcasing stunning and exciting moments in high-speed sports scenes. Super slow-motion is only supported for 4K/2.7K/1080p 16:9 video footage with a frame rate of no less than 100fps.

Adds support for stabilization scenes. Daily and Sport are available. The camera will automatically apply optimal exposure strategies according to the selected scene.

Adds support for recording videos in webcam mode.

Adds support for using the camera with the Osmo Action Multifunctional Charging Handle.

In addition, the firmware update optimizes the image quality as well as the power consumption for 4K 120fps recording. The new software package also optimizes the logic of depth and altitude displaying while fixing some minor bugs.

Read more: DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro vs. GoPro Hero 13 Black camera

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.