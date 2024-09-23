How drone delivery is reshaping grocery shopping in US: Wing study

The grocery delivery landscape in the US is evolving rapidly, and a report by Wing – the drone delivery firm owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet – offers a detailed look at the industry’s future.

The growth of grocery delivery and the role of drones

According to Wing’s report, 60% of US consumers now prefer grocery delivery over in-store shopping. This is a stark increase compared to 45% just two years ago. The convenience of ordering groceries online is clearly winning the hearts – and wallets – of Americans. In 2024, the US grocery delivery market is projected to surpass $150 billion, marking a 25% growth from 2023. This growth is driven by advancements in delivery methods, such as drones, which are revolutionizing logistics and offering a quicker, more sustainable option.

What’s even more compelling is the breakdown of age groups. Millennials and Generation Z are leading the charge: 70% of Millennials and 65% of Gen Z consumers report that they have used grocery delivery at least once in the past three months. These groups are accustomed to convenience and are willing to pay for services that save them time. In contrast, 40% of Baby Boomers have started adopting grocery delivery, a number that has increased by 15% since 2020.

One of the most striking takeaways from Wing’s report is the growing role of drones in grocery delivery. Traditional ground-based deliveries can be hampered by traffic, long distances, and labor costs. Drones offer a way to bypass these challenges, reducing delivery times by up to 50%. In areas where drones are already operational, Wing reports that delivery times have dropped from an average of 45 minutes to 20 minutes.

Drones are particularly effective in hard-to-reach areas, such as rural communities or neighborhoods with poor road infrastructure. According to the study, 80% of customers living in rural regions report that drone deliveries were faster and more efficient compared to traditional methods.

Another advantage is cost savings. Drone deliveries can reduce operational costs by 30% due to lower fuel usage and reduced reliance on human labor. Wing’s study projects that by 2026, drones could handle up to 25% of all grocery deliveries in the US, saving the industry billions of dollars annually.

The study also notes that 68% of grocery delivery customers are willing to pay more for eco-friendly delivery options, including drone-based services. This is an important trend as it signals a growing consumer preference for sustainability.

Retailers and their response to the shift

Grocery retailers have had to adapt quickly to meet the growing demand for delivery. Large chains like Walmart and Target have increased their delivery capabilities by 40% over the past year, partnering with third-party providers and investing in drone technology. According to Wing’s study, grocery retailers that integrated drone delivery into their logistics saw a 25% improvement in delivery efficiency.

The report highlights that 75% of retailers are now exploring or actively using drones as part of their delivery strategy. Smaller local grocers, which previously struggled to compete with larger chains, are finding that niche markets and personalized delivery services give them a competitive edge. 30% of smaller grocery stores have already begun experimenting with drone deliveries.

The data from Wing’s 2024 study points to a future where the majority of grocery shopping will happen online. According to the report, 80% of consumers believe that they will primarily shop for groceries online within the next five years, with delivery being their preferred option.

Drone technology will play a major role in this shift. By 2026, the US drone delivery market is expected to grow by 30%, contributing to the projected $30 billion drone logistics industry. As retailers and technology providers continue to innovate, consumers will benefit from faster, more affordable, and environmentally friendly delivery options.

Find the complete report here.

Read more: DJI releases new Osmo Action 5 Pro camera firmware

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.