AirData partners with Google to tackle DJI drone data wipe

In response to DJI’s upcoming removal of US customers’ historical flight data, AirData has teamed up with Google to ensure a seamless solution for drone pilots using Android devices.

As of October 2024, DJI plans to delete flight logs from its cloud storage, which could leave many US-based pilots without access to their historical data. To address this issue, AirData has enhanced its platform with flight syncing capabilities, specifically designed for users of the latest Android phones and tablets.

Thanks to new permissions in the latest version of the AirData UAV mobile app, Android users can now automatically sync their drone flight logs directly to their AirData accounts. This update bypasses DJI’s cloud entirely, offering a more secure and convenient option for drone pilots who rely on consistent flight data access. The app supports all major commercial flight apps, ensuring a wide range of drone operators benefit from this feature.

The partnership with Google allows AirData to offer users direct-from-device syncing, making it the only drone fleet management platform providing this service. This capability is especially critical for US-based DJI drone pilots, who are most affected by DJI’s imminent data deletion. By using AirData’s platform, pilots can safeguard their flight logs and maintain access to essential data for crash prevention, compliance reporting, and maintenance scheduling.

AirData CEO Eran Steiner emphasizes the importance of this feature, stating, “Our highest priority is to ensure our customers continue to have straightforward and secure access to their flight data.”

Users of Android 13, 14, and 15 devices can easily enable auto-syncing by downloading the latest version of the AirData UAV app from the Google Play Store. For those using remote controllers without access to Google Play, AirData also offers a standalone version of the app, ensuring no pilot is left behind.

With automated syncing, AirData saves drone pilots and fleet managers valuable time while providing essential tools for tracking, compliance, and mission planning — all from one streamlined platform.

