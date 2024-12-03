 Skip to main content

DroneUp’s FAA win expands Dallas drone delivery reach by 300%

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Dec 3 2024 - 5:17 am PT
Drone delivery company DroneUp says it has achieved Part 135 air carrier certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This certification empowers DroneUp to operate as a full-fledged air carrier, capable of delivering goods via drone Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) and over populated areas.

The FAA win signals a new chapter for DroneUp’s ambitious expansion plans, starting in Murphy, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, and eventually scaling across the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area. DroneUp can now extend its delivery radius up to five miles — tripling the number of households it can serve — and transport goods weighing up to 10 pounds.

Tom Walker, DroneUp’s founder and CEO, highlights the significance of this milestone. “Achieving the FAA’s Part 135 certification is pivotal in transforming how goods are delivered,” he says. “We are redefining convenience with a fast, sustainable, and reliable delivery solution. This milestone is just the beginning as we lead the charge toward a future where drone delivery becomes an integral part of everyday life.”

DroneUp’s operations in Murphy are just the start, with plans to extend the Part 135 services to 10 additional DFW locations. Anthony Vittone, COO of DroneUp, underscores the importance of collaboration with the FAA, saying, “With the FAA’s partnership and rigorous oversight, we are poised to expand our reach, driving innovation while meeting surging demand.”

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

