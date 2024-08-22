Looking for custom prescription DJI goggle inserts? Here are a few options

Image: DJI

With the DJI Avata, the company has brought FPV flight to a much larger audience than ever before. However, with that larger audience comes accommodating for a larger set of eyes, including those with not so perfect eyesight. If this is you, then listed below are several options for custom prescription lenses for most of DJI’s FPV goggles.

Double check your box

I know I talked about finding custom prescription lenses, however, you might just find that there is a standard correction that could work for you.

Starting with the Intregra and Goggle 3, DJI started providing corrective lenses or options for users’ eyes. For the Goggle 3, you’ll find two dials on the bottom of the headset that will provide corrections from -6.0D to 2.0D. The Goggle 3 also comes with a -2.0D drop in lens (someone that uses these might have to explain to me if these stack or something because I’m personally not sure).

For the Integra goggles, you’ll find drop in lenses that can replace the protective lenses that go from -8.0D to 2.0D.

So if you have either of these goggles, check these options before looking at custom lenses to see if these provided solutions work for you. If you need replacements, sadly it doesn’t look like DJI offers any for sale on their store. So you’ll have to take your chances with Amazon or find a third party reseller.

Custom prescription lens providers

Depending on the goggles you’re using, there are several providers that will make you custom prescription lenses for you DJI FPV goggles. Of course the disclaimer for any third party drone equipment is to be careful and do you homework before buying. You will want something that is of equal quality as the original equipment you purchased.

VR Wave

A brand that might pop up instantly when searching for these types of lenses is VR Wave. They seem to make drop in lenses for almost every VR headset out there. However, they don’t seem to have the Integra available as an option yet.

This brand seems to be on the higher end, more premium option out there but thankfully the price doesn’t show that. I went through each provider featured and did the same set up, -2.25 on left and right eyes, for the Goggles 2 (a goggle they all provide).

Is that useful at all? No idea.

A set of lenses with no add-ons like a blue light filter or anti-glare, came out to $80 before tax and shipping. However, both of those add-ons only cost $8 and are probably highly advisable, especially the blue light filter.

The range you’ll be able to select are -11.00 to +6.00 for SPH and -3.00 to +3.00 for CYL.

HONSVR

Next up is the cheaper of the three options and most praised by forum users, HONSVR. This brand comes in at $65.95 for a set of custom lenses.

As I said, this brand has shown up the most in forums for high quality lenses, so make sure you do a little more research but this might be a safe bet.

The pro of HONSVR is how customizable they are. This option provides the largest range out of the three with -15.00 to +15.00 for SPH and -8.00 to +8.00 for CYL.

VR Lens Lab

Finally there’s VR Lens Lab, a brand I haven’t seen a lot of but they showed up at the top of the results. They offer the most expensive and limited options for customizable lenses. Their lenses with no adds-ons came in at $119 before taxes and shipping, crazy higher than anyone else I’ve seen.

Now is the quality worth it? Not sure as the forums mostly suggested other brands over these.

The options you’ll have for lenses will be -10.00 to +6.00 for SPH and -4.00 to +4.00 for CYL.

RHO-Lens (Europe)

If you’re looking for a European option, RHO-Lens might be the fit for you. However, they are limited to only providing lenses for DJI’s Integra and Goggle 3. Also highly customizable, -20.00 to +15.00 SPH and -9.00 to +9.00 CYL, this company is a bit more open with how it increases pricing based on your prescription.

