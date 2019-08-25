Fat Shark Attitude V5 – Looking for FPV goggles? Start here!

The new Fat Shark Attitude V5 FPV goggles might just be the best set you can pick up for less than $300. FPV goggles are an important investment and you want to get it right the first time. They offer a handful of important features and best of all have excellent OLED screens. Fat Shark is #1 when it comes to FPV for a reason and the new Attitude V5’s at $299 are a solid option.

DJI Spark

Fat Shark Attitude V5

Right now is a great time to get into flying FPV. There are a handful of excellent options for beginners like the Fat Shark Scouts and the Skyzone 02X goggles. Even DJI has entered the FPV game and soon Fat Shark will be releasing their own HD system. While HD FPV is coming, analog is still the preferred way to fly for most pilots and is certainly the more economical way to get into the hobby.

The new Fat Shark Attitude V5 goggles offer some premium options at mid-tier pricing. They offer 640 x 400 OLED screens. While others may offer higher resolution the picture coming from these OLED screens is absolutely fantastic. Specs only tell half of the story. The picture is crisp and clear and I’ve definitely enjoyed flying with these Attitude V5s. The 30-degree field of view is the same as the Dominator V3s and the picture is 4:3.

Attitude V5 Features

Two things I highly recommend in any pair of goggles are diversity receiver/antennas and a DVR. The Fat Shark Attitude V5s have both. They come with a patch as well as a circular polarized antenna. The module sits on the left side of the goggles but the antennas are wired to be on the left and the right. The internal module is interchangeable so you could upgrade to a better module later if you choose but I found this one to be very good and easy to operate.

There is a wheel that you use to change the channel and it does move rather quickly. To change the band you have to long-press the button on the module. It will cycle to the next band and pressing the wheel/dial will stop on that band. It’s a simple process, but it isn’t outlined in the user manual.

You can change the interpupillary distance to fit your personal preference. It adjusts from 59-69 mm. You won’t be able to fit glasses under the goggles but you can purchase diopters if you need them. The DVR works well and supports SD cards up to 32 GB. I recommend turning on the auto-record feature as having a video of your flights can come in handy.

It comes with a battery pack that can hold two 18650 rechargeable batteries. This is a really nice addition as they are good and easy to find batteries and will extend your flight times. Unfortunately, the batteries themselves are not included. In order to use the fan, you have to plug in the balance lead and press a button.

Why should you buy a Fat Shark set of goggles?

These Attitude V5 goggles are extremely well built. They are simple yet elegant. Fat Shark does a lot of the little things right. They feel well build and the padding around the eyes is a leather-like material, rather than a cheap foam like most other goggles in this price range. I’ve recently switched from my Skyzone 02X goggles to these Attitude V5s.

On top of the quality finish that Fat Shark provides they also come with Fat Shark’s high-quality customer service. Getting help from some of the other FPV companies may prove to be a challenge if something goes wrong with your goggles but Fat Shark has earned a reputation for their excellent customer service. If you are looking for a good pair of FPV goggles, and you have a $300 budget, then the Fat Shark Attitude V5 FPV goggles are the pair you are looking for.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, and sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJI, Parrot, or Yuneec, or retailers like Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission, but it will not cost you anything extra. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos