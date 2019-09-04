DJI updates website – Phantom Series is no longer available in the US

Today we’ve learned that DJI has updated their website. From their main site for the US market, you can still view the information of the Phantom Series. However, if you click on any of the ‘Buy Now’ buttons you get the ‘Not available in your country/region’ message from DJI.

DJI Mavic Pro

Phantom Series is no longer available

DJI has made a number of changes to its website this week. The Chinese drone maker increased some of its prices and changed some of the product availability. And, today DJI went one step further when it comes to the Phantom Series of drones.

As I said, you can still view all the information of each of the DJI Phantom Series drones, but when you click on the ‘Buy Now’ button you will get the message that the Phantom of your choice is no longer available. This is the same for the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0, the Phantom 4 Advanced, and the Phantom 3 SE. The regular Phantom 4 Pro isn’t even displayed on this page anymore. It seems only to be listed in the drop-down menu at this point in time.

If instead, you click on the ‘Learn more >’ link on that same page the results are slightly different.

Click to learn more for the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 brings you to the regular Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 page.

Click to learn more for the Phantom 4 Advanced brings you to the regular Phantom 4 Advanced page.

But…

When you click to learn more for the Phantom 4 Pro from the drop-down menu, you get the pop-menu that suggests looking at the now more expensive Mavic 2 Pro instead as the Phantom 4 Pro is no longer in production.

When you click to learn more for the Phantom 3 SE, you get the pop-up menu that suggests looking at the Mavic Air instead as the Phantom 4 Pro is no longer in production. The Mavic Air is now available at the higher price of $919 for the Arctic White, along with the Arctic White Fly More Combo, and new as of today the Onyx Black Fly More Combo.

DroneDJ’s take on the DJI Phantom Series

So what does this tell us? Well, clearly the DJI Phantom Series is on its way out, but we knew that already. However, we still expect the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 and possibly also the Phantom 4 Advanced to make a short comeback this month. Most likely at higher prices because of the tariffs that have taken effect.

What do you think is going on with the Phantom Series? Let us know in the comments below.

