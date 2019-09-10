The Eachine Tyro69 is a $60 FPV drone — too good to be true?

The Eachine Tyro69 is a low-cost brushless toothpick-style quadcopter. It comes as kit that is fairly simple and is nearly plug-and-play. If you haven’t built a drone before, the Tyro series are probably the easiest to learn on. While the Tyro 69 is typically a low $69, right now it is on sale for just $60. Is that too good to be true?

The Eachine Tyro 69 is a brushless drone kit. The F4 flight controller has plug connections for the Caddx Beetle camera and VTX as well as the receiver and 20 amp all-in-one ESC. You do have to solder the 1104 8500KV motors and the XT30 battery lead to the ESC.

Other than that it is a pretty simple build. The Tyro 69 took me about an hour to put together from start to finish. If you haven’t built a drone before, the Tyro series is the place to start. My favorite is the Tyro 129. It is a bigger GPS drone kit that’s on sale now for $114.

Overall, I have to say I was a bit disappointed with both the quality and performance of the Tyro69. You get what you pay for. It flies well enough, but personally I would opt for something like either the Lava X or Tinyhawk Freestyle. The Tyro69 has bigger and more powerful motors than most toothpick quads, but the flimsy propellers just can’t get enough out of them. The camera is good enough, but I’d prefer a more powerful VTX for a bit more range. The best feature of the Tyro 69 is its low price.

Tyro69 or the Freestyle or Larva X?

I’d recommend taking a look at either the Tinyhawk Freestyle or Happymodel Larva X. Both are also currently on sale. Banggood is having an anniversary sale, and now is a good time to get a deal on a new drone. They have released a bunch of coupon codes for various products. You can find all of those codes here. The Freestyle is an excellent lightweight toothpick. It is well-built and performs well. Right now you can get a Freestyle for only $94 from Banggood.

The Larva X is a larger toothpick quad. It can fly on a bigger 3S battery. It comes with the Diamond VTX, which is capable of transmitting at 200 mw and recording onboard DVR. Right now the Larva X is only $83 with the Banggood anniversary code.

Toothpick quads

Toothpick-style drones are a lot of fun to fly. They perform a lot like a standard 5-inch quad, but without drawing nearly as much attention. If you are looking to learn how to fly FPV, these are excellent options whether you choose the Tyro69 or another quad.

