GoPro Hero 8 Black versus GoPro Hero 7 Black versus DJI Osmo Action

GoPro has just released its new GoPro Hero 8 Black action camera, bringing some improvements along with it over the GoPro Hero 7 Black. DJI also has its action camera, the DJI Osmo Action, so let’s take a look at all three cameras side by side.

All three action cameras are a great choice that combine a solid set of features with high-quality videos and photos sure to make any activity look great. Each camera has its benefits, and in turn, trade blows with one another.

The introduction of the GoPro Hero 8 Black brings a few improvements over the previous GoPro Hero 7 Black. The Hero 8 Black adds the famous “fingers” mount directly into the camera, HyperSmooth 2.0 and digital.

Design

All the cameras share a similar design style, having a removable battery, similar look, dimensions, and weight. Unlike both GoPro cameras, the DJI Osmo Action comes with a display on the front and rear, making vlogging and framing shots a simple task. The GoPro Hero 8 Black does give you the option to add a display via GoPro’s new display and media mods, which costs extra. From what we can see, GoPro is moving toward creating a camera that can be used in action sports while still having all the features necessary to vlog as well.

Stabilization

All the cameras have their version of stabilization. In the case of the Hero 8 Black, it has HyperSmooth 2.0, while Hero 7 Black has HyperSmooth and the Osmo Action has RockSteady. All are great yet are affected by the jerky side-to-side movements. The GoPro Hero 8 Black’s HyperSmooth 2.0 comes with an optional boost mode, which we know is an upgrade over the original HyperSmooth, so is it much better than the original HyperSmooth?

Video

Both cameras offered by GoPro and DJI support 4K 60 fps video recording, with the DJI Osmo Action supporting HDR video. The Hero 8 Black and Hero 7 Black take the cake with slow-mo video, supporting 2.7K 120 fps and 1440p 120fps. All cameras can shoot at 1080p 240 fps. The GoPro Hero 8 Black and DJI Osmo Action both support video at a bitrate of 100 Mb/s, while the Hero 7 Black maxes out at 78 Mb/s. The Hero 8 Black and Hero 7 Black can record video using the H.265 video codec, while the Osmo Action is limited to the H.264 video codec.

Photo

All cameras have 12 MP sensors with the ability to shoot in RAW, and settings can be adjusted manually. All cameras can capture burst, time lapse, and timed photos at various speeds. The DJI Osmo Action has the option to take AEB photos, and the two GoPros have a continuous photo capture mode. The two GoPro also has HDR photos and SuperPhoto, with the Hero 8 Black sporting a new and improved HDR mode. Nighttime shooting modes are a common theme in all cameras.

Overall

All the cameras are a great choice to choose from, but we’d recommend either the GoPro Hero 8 Black or the DJI Osmo Action. No doubt, the Hero 7 Black is great at its price point, but with the lower bitrate and the same price as an Osmo Action on sale, it can’t be seen as much of a contender.

If you are looking to vlog, then the GoPro Hero 8 Black is a great all-round choice with the addition of the new mods. If you are looking for a great action camera and aren’t fussed with special features, the GoPro Hero 7 Black is at a great price point. The DJI Osmo Action comes in $20 cheaper than the Hero 8 Black while sharing many of its great features. To us, the DJI Osmo Action is a great high-quality alternative to the GoPro Hero 8 Black.

Take a look at the following key specifications of the three cameras:

GoPro Hero 8 Black GoPro Hero 7 Black DJI Osmo Action Photo modes 12MP + improved HDR 12MP + HDR 12MP Video modes 4K 60 fps

4K(4:3) 30 fps

2.7K 120 fps

2.7K(4:3) 60 fps

1440p 120 fps

1080p 240 fps 4K 60 fps

4K(4:3) 30 fps

2.7K 120 fps

2.7K(4:3) 60 fps

1440p 120 fps

1080p 240 fps

960p 240 fps

720p 240 fps 4K 60 fps

HDR 4K 60 fps

4K(4:3) 30 fps

2.7K 60 fps

HDR 2.7K 60 fps

2.7K(4:3) 30 fps

1080p 240 fps

HDR 1080p 30 fps

720p 240 fps Video bitrate 100 Mb/s 78 Mb/s 100 Mb/s Video format MP4 (H.264/AVC)

MP4 (H.265/HEVC) MP4 (H.264/AVC)

MP4 (H.265/HEVC) MOV, MP4 (H.264) Dimensions 66.3×48.6×28.4 mm 62.3×44.9×33 mm 65×42×35 mm Weight 126 g 116 g 124 g Lens Not replaceable Replaceable Replaceable & screw-on filters Battery capacity 1220 mAh 1220 mAh 1300 mAh Display Rear Rear Front & rear Price $399.99 $329.99 $379 (on sale $329)

Photo: GoPro & DJI

