DJI Mavic Mini specs reconfirmed

The specifications for the DJI Mavic Mini have been reconfirmed in a public listing from yet another retailer that disclosed this information prior to the launch of this new DJI drone. The listing confirms that the DJI Mavic Mini will indeed weigh only 249 grams making it an ultra-light drone. Furthermore, it also confirms a 30-minute maximum flight time, which is incredible considering the size and weight of this little drone.

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Mini specifications reconfirmed

As we get closer to the inevitable launch for the new DJI Mavic Mini. We’ve discovered yet another public listing from an online retailer. The listing reconfirms the specs as we’ve reported them in previous articles.

The drone will indeed weigh a mere 249 grams making it an ultralight aircraft

It will have a 30-minute maximum flight time.

It will have 2.5 miles of HD video transmission.

It will have a vision sensor plus GPS precise hover

A three-axis gimbal that provides 2.7 k video footage.

Especially with the prop guards that you can get in the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo, but also with the easier editing and sharing options that DJI provides for sharing your video footage and photos on social media, it seems that this drone really is geared to consumer drone pilots or recreational drone pilots.

So far the only negatives I can see are:

The omission of the 4K video recording capability. Although, with web browsers limiting the video resolution (YouTube on Safari!), the video quality with compression on sites like Facebook and the fact that the majority of people watch the photos and videos on a small screen (smartphone and tablets), I don’t think the 2.7K is a real deal-breaker.

No obstacle avoidance. Based on the photos it does not seem that the DJI Mavic Mini has DJI’s obstacle avoidance. The two ‘sensors’ on the front of the aircraft seem fake and only appear only to be created to make the drone look like a real DJI Mavic drone. The side and rear of the aircraft also lack any sensors. Really the only sensors that are found on the aircraft are at the bottom to help with its precision landing. The other openings that you see on the side of the drone are likely for cooling and weight-saving purposes. The one at the end of the drone might be a latch to open and/or eject the battery.

What do you think about the DJI Mavic Mini? Let us know in the comments below.

