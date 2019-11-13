Fujifilm in talks with DJI to make Fuji X-T3 camera work with DJI drones

In a press release today about a future firmware update, we’ve learned that Fujifilm is in talks with DJI to make the Fuji X-T3 camera and other Fuji cameras work with DJI drones. The press release does not say with which DJI drone specifically the X-T3 will work. Could it be the DJI Inspire 3 that we expect to be released next year? In addition to working with DJI drones, Fujifilm also announced that the X-T3 camera will work in a similar fashion with Zhiyun gimbals.

Fuji X-T3 camera to work with DJI drones

Now personally, this news made me very happy as I’ve been a long-time user of the Fuji X-Series. And, so to get the Fuji colors and camera capabilities combined with a DJI drone, such as the Inspire would be an awesome combination. It also makes me wonder what other camera companies DJI is potentially talking to. Sony? Canon?

According to the Fujifilm press release we will not even have to wait very long at least for the camera capabilities to be upgraded. Fujifilm talks about upgrading the X-T3 through a firmware update as soon as mid-December. More improvements (autofocus) are scheduled to be released in a second firmware upgrade scheduled for January. Around the same time, we expect the DJI Mavic 3 Pro to be released.

To get the Fujifilm X-T3 working with a DJI drone, Fujifilm will be using USB communications that will allow you to start and stop video recording, adjusting exposure settings such as exposure mode, shutter speed, aperture, ISO and exposure compensation for video recording, as well as manual focus adjustments. It does not specifically mention if the same features will be available for still photography but I sure hope so.

You can read the entire press release below. Thanks to Patrick from FujiRumors where I first learned about this news. I’d better start saving money for the new DJI Inspire 3…

Fujifilm to release firmware update for the FUJIFILM X-T3 Enabling video shooting control from Gimbal / Drone and offering other feature enhancements November 13, 2019 – FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) plans to release a series of firmware updates for the FUJIFILM X-T3 (hereinafter “X-T3”), starting in mid-December 2019. The updates reflect requests of additional features and operability improvement, received from users of the X Series of mirrorless digital cameras. The upcoming update will enable controls for video recording from Gimbal / Drone via USB communications. You can combine the X-T3 with a Gimbal / Drone that supports this function to significantly broaden your shooting options. FUJIFILM is in communication with SZ DJI Technology Col, Ltd.* and ZHIYUN** (listed in the alphabetical order) about their plan to release compatible products. Fujifilm also plans to deploy this function to the FUJIFILM X-T30 and other models. Further firmware updates in the future will bring autofocus enhancement and other improvements to the X-T3. Main features: Firmware update for the X-T3, due to be released in December 2019 Firmware version: FUJIFILM X-T3（Ver. 3.10） Gimbal / Drone support*** This firmware adds the following function to complement the current support for still image shooting via USB communications: Starting and ending video recording

Adjusting exposure settings (exposure mode, shutter speed, aperture, ISO sensitivity, exposure compensation) for video recording

Making manual focus adjustments Firmware update for the X-T3, due to be released in January 2020 Firmware version: FUJIFILM X-T3（Ver. 3.20） 1. Enhanced autofocus Improving the tracking performance of the eye AF frame, making it easier to attain accurate autofocus on the eyes

Improving face-detection performance when there are faces of different sizes within the same frame, making it easier to attain accurate autofocus

Improving autofocus capability on a foreground subject even when there is a mixture of foreground and background subjects within a frame, causing the foreground subject to go out of focus, e.g. when shooting flowers against a busy background 2. Capability to save up to 9,999 pictures in each folder Until now, the number of pictures that can be saved in a folder on an SD card was limited to 999. This update will raise the limit by ten times to 9,999 pictures. *SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. **ZHIYUN ***USB-based communications

What do you think about using the Fujifilm X-T3 camera in combination with a DJI drone? Let us know in the comments below.

