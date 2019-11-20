Drone light shows in China are showing what is possible

We have seen a number of amazing drone light shows here in the US over the last couple of years. Mostly from companies like Intel and Verity Studios. But more recently it seems that the most advanced and animated drone light shows are happening in China. I came across this video earlier today and then I started searching some more and I was positively surprised with what I found. Check out some of these recent videos that show you what can be done with coordinated drone light shows. The figures and animations that are created in the night skies are simply amazing. Who needs fireworks anymore?

DJI Mavic Pro

Amazing and animated drone light shows in China

The video I came across earlier his morning that shows one of the more recent shows in China is really let down by the low resolution of the video itself.

However, if you can look past that and see what’s happening in the sky, you’ll agree that it is worth watching.

This video was shot at the Air Show in Nanchang city, China.

And here are some other higher quality drone light shows that happened recently in China.

About the above video that includes English spoken translation: “A drone show featuring 300 unmanned aerial vehicles is lighting up the night sky over Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).” The illuminated drones are forming many images, including the phrase “I love you China.”

What do you think about these drone light shows from China? Let us know in the comments below.

