Today through industry insiders and an FCC filing we learn about the new and surprising specs of the upcoming Autel Evo 2 drone. This new foldable drone from Autel Robotics is a real monster and it will feature user-changeable gimbal modules that offer you the choice of an 8K video camera, a 6K video camera with a 1-inch sensor, or a dual-sensor gimbal with an infrared camera and an 8K video camera. And if that wasn’t enough to get your attention, it will fly for 35 minutes!

Autel Evo 2 specs and photos

The three user-changeable gimbal modules for the Autel Evo 2 are:

586 gimbal: provides an 8K video camera that will take still photos of up to 48MP and records 8K video at 25 fps, 6K at 30 fps, or 4K at 30 or 60 fps with a bit rate of up to 12m Mbps.

provides an 8K video camera that will take still photos of up to 48MP and records 8K video at 25 fps, 6K at 30 fps, or 4K at 30 or 60 fps with a bit rate of up to 12m Mbps. 383 gimbal: features an Ultra-HD camera with a 1-inch sensor for 6K video and still photos of up to 20MP. It will record video up to 5.5K at 60fps or 4K video at 120 fps and has an adjustable lens aperture from f/2.8 to f/11.

features an Ultra-HD camera with a 1-inch sensor for 6K video and still photos of up to 20MP. It will record video up to 5.5K at 60fps or 4K video at 120 fps and has an adjustable lens aperture from f/2.8 to f/11. Dual-sensor gimbal: provides an infrared camera that takes infrared images of 640 x 512 or 320 x 256 and records video at 720p at 30 fps in dual image mode. It has the same 8K video camera as described above.

All three camera modules on the New Autel Evo 2 support:

Single shot

Burts shooting

Auto exposure bracketing (AEB)

Time-lapse

High-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging

NIGHTBEAT (high signal-to-noise ratio

Photos can be saved as DNG or JPG formats, and video footage can be recorded either MOV or MP4 formats on the Autel Evo 2.

Other specs:

Flight time on the new Autel Evo 2 is 35 minutes.

Top speed of 44 mph

Operating distance of 16 miles

360-degree obstacle avoidance

No geo-fencing

Remote controller with OLED screen built-in

Autel Evo 2 photo gallery

The Autel Evo 2 will support microSD cards up to 128GB and the Chinese drone maker recommends using a Class 10 or a UHS-1 card, such as the 32GB SanDisk Extreme or the 64GB A2/V30/U3/Class 10 SanDisk Extreme Pro.

This news is hot of the press and we will update this post continuously as we process the remaining info.

