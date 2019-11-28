Best drones you can buy on Amazon today – Buyers guide

Amazon is littered with cheap drones. Here’s a list of what we think are the best drones that are available on Amazon today. They include all-time favorites such as the DJI Mavic 2 Pro, DJI Mavic 2 Zoom, DJI Mavic Air, DJI Mavic Mini, Parrot Anafi, Autel Evo, and even the Ryze Tello. Check it out below, before or after you have had your Thanksgiving dinner.

This is not a list of drone specials or promotions, although the prices listed on Amazon are very competitive. We wanted this list to contain simply the best drones that you can buy on Amazon today. Our focus is on value for money.

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro

If your focus is on the best possible photo quality and video quality, DJI has on offer for you today in an affordable and portable package, well then nothing beats the DJI Mavic 2 Pro. This drone is very easy to fly and will give you great confidence with its OcuSync 2.0 connectivity. It features a Hasselblad 20MP, UHD 4K gimbal camera with a 1-inch sensor. The Mavic 2 Pro has a flight time of 31 minutes and a top speed of almost 45 mph. The Mavic 2 Pro comes with omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, ActiveTrack 2.0 and a number of shooting modes. Available at Amazon for $1,379.

The DJI Mavic 2 Zoom

The DJI Mavic 2 Zoom might be the best allrounder. The drone that can do it all. Shoot great pictures. Capture great 4K video. And, as the name suggests it allows you to zoom in on your subject while maintaining a safe distance. A feature that is under-appreciated by many drone pilots. The zoom range on this camera is from 24-48mm. And it shoots 12MP stills and 4K video. The flight time is 31 minutes and the drone has a top speed of almost 45 mph. The Mavic 2 Pro comes with omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, ActiveTrack 2.0 and a number of shooting modes. Available at Amazon for $1,439.

The DJI Mavic Air

The DJI Mavic Air is DJI’s smallest foldable drone that still shoots 4K video. This drone was launched in early 2018 and is the oldest DJI drone in the list but if 4K video and portability are on the top of your list of requirements, then this would be the drone for you. The DJI Mavic Air is easy to fly, comes with a 3-axis gimbal-stabilized camera that shoots 12MP stills and 4K video at 100 Mbps. This drone has some special built-in features such as the 32MP Sphere Panoramas, HDR photos and a number of QuickShots that make it easier to get those amazing aerial video clips. it has a flight time of just over 20 minutes. The DJI Mavic Air has advanced obstacle avoidance built-in as well. Available at Amazon for $788.

The DJI Mavic Mini

The DJI Mavic Mini is DJI’s latest drone to come to the market. Many people thought this would be a toy drone but that is simply not the case. Many people have been blown away by the capabilities of this little guy. The DJI Mavic Mini comes in below the 250-gram weight limit and therefore does not need to be registered with the FAA when flown recreationally. You still need to fly it responsibly though! The mini has a 3-axis stabilized gimbal camera that shoots 12MP stills and 2.7K video. This drone does not have any obstacle avoidance built-in but does feature return to home and precision landing. It is the ultimate DJI beginners drone that comes with an easier to use app, the DJI Fly app. The mini will fly for almost 30 minutes. I have a DJI Mavic Mini on loan from DJI and I like it so much that I’ll have a hard time giving it back… The Mavic Mini is available on Amazon for $399 or for $589 if you opt for the Fly More Bundle.

The Parrot Anafi

Then we get to the Parrot Anafi from the French drone maker Parrot. This is a foldable and very light-weight drone that packs really small. What sets the Anafi apart is the gimbal-stabilized camera that can point 90-degrees upward as well as downward, allowing you to get very creative shots. The Anafi shoots 21MP stills and 4K HDR video. This drone will fly for about 25 minutes and is available on Amazon for $599 today.

The Autel Evo

The Autel Evo offers you 4K video at 60 fps something that you will not get from the DJI drone listed above. The Autel Evo also lacks any geo-fencing giving you the freedom AND responsibility to fly this drone anywhere. Check the FAA rules here for what you can and cannot do with a drone. The Autel Evo shoots 12MP stills and 4K video at 60 fps. It is a foldable quadcopter that will fly for about 30 minutes. the Evo is available on Amazon for $999 today.

Of course, you can find many, if not all, of these drones with the other retailers mentioned below as well. Also, be sure to check out any additional info in our special guides, many of which are listed below.

