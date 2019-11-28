Right before the start of Thanksgiving, the Chinese drone maker added the DJI FPV System to their DJI Black Friday Deals. The new HD DJI FPV Fly More Combo has been discounted from $929 to $799. The DJI FPV Experience Combo sells now for $699 instead of the normal price of $819.

DJI FPV System added to DJI Black Friday Deals

I have seen and used it a couple of times myself now and I have to say that once you have seen HD quality it is hard to go back to analog.

Here’s what DJI has to say about their new DJI FPV System:

The DJI Digital FPV System was designed for the drone racing industry. It consists of the DJI FPV Air Unit Module, DJI FPV Camera, DJI FPV Goggles, and DJI FPV Remote Controller, all of which are packed with powerful features and serve a significant role in the development of our HD Low Latency FPV system. We have redefined drone racing, delivering lower latency rates, stunning HD resolution, and, most importantly, an unforgettable FPV flying experience. The DJI Digital FPV System features DJI HD Low Latency FPV Transmission. This redefined technology was designed to heighten your FPV experience. Pilots can race more smoothly with a latency within 28 ms while enjoying a crystal-clear view. 720p/120fps Video Transmission Most analog transmissions provide a latency between 22-35 ms. The DJI HDL FPV Transmission features similar latency rates, but pairs that with a smooth 720p/120fps digital HD live view and a transmission range up to 4km. Anti-Interference Digital Transmission The DJI HDL FPV Transmission technology utilizes a two-way communication system to stabilize signal connections, granting pilots more flexibility while flying through challenging areas

28ms Low Latency The DJI HDL FPV Transmission technology delivers a minimum end-to-end latency within 28 ms and a stunning HD view.

