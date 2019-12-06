Drone soccer — a new way to play the game we love

During the Amsterdam Drone Week, a new drone sport was brought to the spotlight, drone soccer. The new sport combines the competitiveness of soccer and the thrill and fun of flying drones. Will the sport catch on as drone racing has?

Drone soccer — a new way take on the sport

We first saw the sport in South Korea, where locals were able to take part and have fun. Earlier this week, we were able to catch another glimpse of the sport at the Amsterdam Drone Week.

Two teams of pilots take on each other in a cage using drones fitted with 360-degree cages, giving them more of a soccer ball look and ensures the drones can crash without any damage. The cages surrounding the drones are made of carbon fiber and are fitted with LED lights to show the team the drones are on. The game aims to fly the team’s soccer drones into rings at each end of the field.

While this might seem easy, only one drone is able to fly through the hoop, leaving the other drones to defend and attack the other team. The main focus for drone soccer at the moment is STEM education. Drone soccer can introduce students to drones, both in building them and coding the software to run them.

If drone soccer came to your city would you take part? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: Asia Time

