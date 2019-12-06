IBM develops a patent to stop drones from stealing your packages

While drone delivery is just taking off, delivering everything from coffee to medicine, IBM is taking steps to prevent drones from stealing packages from you. The system uses an internet of things device in combination with the IBM blockchain, to keep the packages in the right hands.

IBM develops patent to stop drones from stealing packages

While many people are purchasing goods online, a tiny percent of those are being delivered by drone. But as they grow, IBM worries rogue drones will be used to snatch the packages right back.

The patent suggests IBM plans to use an internet-connected altimeter, which detects changes in the altitude of the package. If the threshold is broken the altitude of the package is sent to a blockchain, and the receiver is notified of the change.

The IoT device also collects GPS information, allowing the stolen package to be tracked. Right now, we are unaware if there is any added cost this would have to ship a package or if it would be included. There is also no guarantee that IBM will fully develop and come out with this as an actual service.

The patent stresses that the increase in drone deliveries and online shopping allows bad actors and rogue drones to take advantage of the situation.

“The confluence of the increase in drone use and the increase in online shopping provides a situation in which a drone may be used with nefarious intent to anonymously take a package that is left on a doorstep after delivery.”

Photo: Flirtey

