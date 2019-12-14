Skydio 2 is one of the most exciting drones to launch to date, with its fully autonomous flight capabilities and a great camera, allowing users to stay in the moment. One thing, it’s not available in Australia. Skydio 2 is a promising drone with a unique feature set, and will surely be a competitor to DJI’s Mavic series.

The Skydio 2 is likely to come to Australia in 2020

In a tweet from Skydio’s COO, Tom Moss states there is nothing to share about Skydio 2 making its way across the pond to Australia at the moment. Although, Skydio is looking to bring its new drone to Australia, and possibly other countries in 2020.

Why isn’t Skydio 2 in Australia yet? We’ve been given confirmation that Skydio 2 isn’t being sold to Australian customers, as Skydio doesn’t currently have licensing and rights to be able to sell the drone in Australia. It also requires testing from Australian authorities to ensure it is safe to fly.

Skydio 2 is American company, Skydio’s latest drone offering, with an improved camera, better autonomous flight, and tracking abilities. It builds on the Skydio R1 drone, which impressed the world with its autonomous capabilities. As more information comes in, we will be sure to share it.

Learn more about the Skydio 2:

Nothing to announce yet, but it is absolutely something we want to have happen sometime next year. — Tom Moss (@rebelleader) November 15, 2019

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJI, Parrot, or Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Photo: Skydio

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos