It seems like Black Friday and Cyber Monday were only yesterday, but today DJI already rolls out their DJI Christmas Gift Guide 2019: The best deals for Family & Friends. The offerings start in less than 20 hours from now and will run until January 2nd, 2020. DJI offers discounts on all sorts of products, but some of the best deals, in my opinion, are the DJI Mavic 2 Pro for $1,379 instead of $1,729 (yeah the Skydio 2 is really cool too but sold out until well into 2020), the DJI Osmo Action for $279 instead of $379, the Osmo Pocket for $309 instead of $399. Check all the deals out below.
DJI Mavic Pro
DJI Christmas Gift Guide 2019
From DJI:
The streets are decorated with lights, your colleagues are sporting their best Santa hats, and thousands of people are searching for last-minute deals — it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! With the festive season just around the corner, it’s time to stock up on the best offers. If you are looking for the best Christmas gift ideas for family or friends, you’ve reached the right place. We have over 15 Christmas deals for you, covering drones, gimbals, action cameras, and more! You better believe it. The DJI Christmas Sale is almost here.
The deals listed in the DJI Christmas Gift Guide 2019 run from 00:01, Dec 13, 2019, to 02:59, Jan 2, 2020.
For the first time flyer
- Ryze Tello $79 instead of $99
- Ryze Tello Boost Combo $99 instead of $149
- Ryze Tello Iron Man Edition $99 instead of $129
For the Aerial Photographer
- DJI Mavic 2 Pro $1,379 instead of $1,729
- DJI Mavic 2 Pro with Smart Controller
For the Thrill-Seeker
- DJI Osmo Action $279 instead of $379
For the Social Media Lover
- DJI Osmo Pocket $309 instead of $399
- DJI Osmo Mobile 3 $109 instead of $119
- DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo $129 instead of $139
For the Videographer
- DJI Ronin-SC $399 instead of $439
- DJI Ronin-SC Pro Combo $499 instead of $539
- DJI Ronin-S Standard Kit $629 instead of $749
- DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit $479 instead of $559
For the student
- DJI RoboMaster S1
For the Drone Racer
- DJI Goggles Racing Edition $449 instead of $549
- DJI Goggles Racing Edition Combo $639 instead of $739
- DJI FPV Experience Combo $699 instead of $819
- DJI FPV Fly More Combo $799 instead of $929
- DJI FPV Air Unit $149 instead of $179
DJI Christmas Gift Guide 2019 timeline
