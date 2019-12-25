Happy Holidays, best wishes and lots of drone flying in 2020 from the DroneDJ team to all our readers, viewers and listeners around the world. We wish you a great holiday season, our best wishes and lots of drone flying and drone news in 2020. we’re looking forward to a great year!

DJI Mavic Pro

Happy Holidays, best wishes and lots of drone flying in 2020!

We expect 2020 to kick off in a big way with the official announcement of the Autel Evo 2, the return of the iconic DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro and possibly a new version of the DJI Mavic 2 Air as well.

Furthermore, we’re sure that in 2020 there will be new developments around drone rules and regulations, new drones, fewer drone incidents hopefully, and other drone industry news. And, as always the new year starts off with CES in Las Vegas, which we’re looking forward to covering extensively.

For 2020, we are also introducing our new DroneDJ Spotlight series in which we will introduce to you commercial drone pilots from different areas of the industry. This week we published the first two and expect more to follow soon. If you’d like your drone business to be featured as well then please fill in this form.

Rest us nothing more than to wish you a very Happy Holiday season, our best wishes and lots of drone flying in 2020!

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or sign up for our daily email newsletter, that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, Yuneec or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos