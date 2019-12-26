DJI reviews FAA proposal to identify drones in American skies. FAA rule for Remote Identification intends to bolster safety, security, and accountability.

DJI reviews FAA proposal to identify drones in American skies

DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, is reviewing today’s proposed rule from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to remotely identify drones in American skies. The FAA proposal outlines its own approach to identify airborne drones, which is a major step toward integrating drones into everyday life for business, government, education, photography and fun.

The FAA’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, which will be made available at this link and in the official Federal Register, proposes to require substantially all civilian drones to include remote identification technologies. Similar to the function of a car license plate, a Remote ID mechanism would help authorities identify and monitor airborne drones and their pilots, and provide information for further investigation if necessary. DJI is carefully reviewing the FAA’s proposed rule and encourages all its customers and partners in the drone industry to do the same, in preparation for the submission of written comments to the FAA early next year.

“DJI has long advocated for a Remote Identification system that would provide safety, security and accountability for authorities,” said Brendan Schulman, DJI Vice President of Policy & Legal Affairs. “As we review the FAA’s proposal, we will be guided by the principle, recognized by the FAA’s own Aviation Rulemaking Committee in 2017, that Remote Identification will not be successful if the burdens and costs to drone operators are not minimized.”

The widespread adoption of Remote Identification is expected to clear a path for routine use of drones in more complex and beneficial operations, such as flights over people, at night or beyond the pilot’s line of sight.

DJI first deployed its own Remote Identification system, AeroScope, more than two years ago to provide authorities with real-time information about drones and their pilots near airports, critical infrastructure, stadiums, large public gatherings and other critical locations. More information about how AeroScope protects public safety is available at this link.

DJI also recently demonstrated a direct drone-to-phone Remote Identification solution, which would broadcast identifying and tracking information from the drone directly to nearby mobile phones, using the collaborative standard developed by ASTM International.

DJI has consistently worked with industry and government stakeholders to advocate for the interests of drone operators in Remote Identification discussions. This link explains DJI’s perspective on these issues in more detail, as outlined in a 2017 FAA committee process that recommended how to move forward on Remote Identification. DJI will closely review the FAA’s proposed rule and expects to provide additional comments about it in coming weeks.

