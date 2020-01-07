The UK’s Nottinghamshire Police is adding a 24/7 drone team

The Nottinghamshire Police force in the UK, along with the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue, is adding a 24/7 drone team as a new way to improve security as well as for use in emergencies. The team will also have a dedicated drone car used for fast responses and as a mobile ground station.

Nottinghamshire Police is adding a 24/7 drone team

The police officers have been trained in various situations both during the day and night, which allows the team to be on call 24/7.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said they are excited to use the drones:

We’re very pleased to be able to introduce drones into our work as a force and make the most of their capabilities. I am very much looking forward to seeing the benefits that this technology will have for our officers in a number of areas of police work, and I want to thank everyone involved for their hard work on bringing this team to fruition.

From the image, we can see the police drone team is using DJI drones with two Mavic 2 Pro Enterprise and a Matrice 200 Series. The Mavic 2 Pros look to have a speaker and light attachment. The Matrice 200 looks to have the Zenmuse XT2 and Zenmuse Z30 payloads attached.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJI, Parrot, or Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos