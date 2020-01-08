Sunflower Labs’ drone keeps your house safe

Sunflower Labs has shown off its home security system like no other at CES this year: a drone. The system takes a new approach to keep your house safe with garden lights, a drone, and a waterproof drone charging station packed with AI.

The smart system monitors your home and learns those living in it to ensure unwanted guests are the only ones being monitored. The garden lights have motion sensors as well as the ability to feel vibrations, which also sets off the drone.

The system works by monitoring sensors in the garden lights. Once the lights pick up movement for some time, it sends a notification to your phone and launches the drone to investigate. The drone will investigate the disturbance and report back to you via the phone app. You are also able to launch the drone and control the lights as you wish to.

Photo: Sunflower Labs

