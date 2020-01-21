Heathrow Airport recently deployed anti-drone systems around its runways and taxiways to prevent rogue drones from coming into the airspace near the airport. The system is also able to locate the pilot and share their location with the authorities.

Heathrow Airport deploys anti-drone systems

The anti-drone system was developed by Operational Solutions, a UK based drone defense company.

We can only imagine the system has been put in place due to the previous incidents at Heathrow Airport along with the Gatwick drone fiasco that truely brought anti-drone systems into the public eye.

The company stated in a press release that this is a one of a kind system designed to detect and track drones in the surrounding airspace and alerting the airport of the unauthorized drone. The system is also able to pick up the pilot’s location. Further specifications of the system are unknown, due to security measures.

Founder and CEO of Operation Solutions Mark Legh-Smith stated the company is delighted to be providing a solution for Heathrow Airport and keeping passengers and airlines safe.

“OSL is delighted that it has been selected as the solution architect and system integrator for the bespoke set of counter-drone systems that have been deployed at Heathrow. We are pleased to be contributing to the safety and security of passengers and airlines at the UK’s largest international airport.” – Mark Legh-Smith

Director of Security said the investment in the anti-drone technology will ensure the safety and security of passengers and colleagues will remain the number one priority.

“The safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is our number one priority. That is why we’re investing in this new cutting-edge technology which will enhance our capabilities in the detection and deterrence of drones in and around our airfield. We’re delighted to have this unique system keeping our skies safe and helping passengers and cargo to get to their destinations on time.” – Jonathan Coen

What are your thoughts on anti-drone systems? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: Operational Solutions

